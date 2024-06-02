It was her turn for cookies, 77-year-old told police. Prosecutor will review the assault

Editor’s note: This blotter is compiled from recent Gig Harbor police reports.

‘Cookie situation’ led to alleged assault at rehab facility

Police responded to a disturbance at a rehabilitation facility about 5 p.m. April 30 near Point Fosdick Drive and 45th Street Court after one resident hit another with a wheelchair.

The 45-year-old victim was waiting for her cookies in the dining room when a 77-year-old woman demanded she get out of the way.

The 77-year-old went around another way and allegedly was rude to another resident in the process of telling that person to move.

The 45-year-old told her she shouldn’t speak to others that way. The 77-year-old said was not being rude and that the 45-year-old was “a lying (expletive),” according to the police report.

Then the 77-year-old allegedly rammed the 45-year-old with her wheelchair and hit her legs. The 45-year-old was also in a wheelchair.

The victim told police she was willing to provide a written statement as the victim of an assault.

The 77-year-old “highlighted that her cookies were ready,” and the 45-year-old’s weren’t, according to the police report, “and that is why she needed to be in the location.”

She allegedly admitted to ramming the other woman “because she was upset about the cookie situation, and she felt the staff was not helping her,” the report said.

That wasn’t the only trouble, she told police.

“She mentioned that she has also been having problems receiving cold cream of wheat and had brought that to the staff’s attention as well,” the police report said.

The matter would be forwarded to the city prosecutor for review, the officer wrote.

Police have White Claw thief’s skateboard if he’d like to retrieve it

A Rite Aid employee flagged down an officer shortly before 4 p.m. May 11 outside the store at 4818 Point Fosdick Dr.

The employee said a teenager on a skateboard nearby stole two cans of White Claw from the business.

“The suspect was skating in a circle through the lot trying to get away,” the officer wrote in the police report. “I got on my intercom and told the suspect ‘police stop.’ I drove my patrol vehicle behind the male and chirped my siren to get him to stop.”

The boy looked to be 16 or 17.

“The male was skating away from me,” the officer wrote. “He then abandoned the skateboard and threw the two White Claws against the ground and took off running on foot.”

One of the White Claws he spiked exploded. The other remained intact, and the officer returned it to the store.

“I was not going to chase down and use force on a juvenile for a minor shoplift offense,” the officer wrote.

He did take the skateboard.

“It will be booked into the property room for safekeeping,” the officer wrote. “According to Rite Aid, the suspect shoplifts liquor frequently from their store.”

The Gig Harbor Police Department posted a photo of the skateboard on social media two days later.

“We would really like to reunite this skateboard with its rightful owner,” the post said. “It seems as though the owner lost this while he was running away from our officer after committing a shoplift at one of our local businesses over the weekend. We are sure that the value of the skateboard is worth more than the two cans of White Claw that he stole. If the owner of the skateboard would like to contact us, we will gladly arrange a time to have him come and pick it up.”