‘Her love never stopped’: Joyce Riley, anti-violence activist died at 81

Rachel Riley remembers holidays at her family home always being filled corner to corner with people. Though the Riley’s came from a large family, among the many people who would often be in attendance were people in the community who had no place else to go. She recalls how her mother, Joyce Riley, was the patriarch to many unrelated by blood.

“She loved unconditionally,” said Riley who is the sixth born of her mother’s 11 children. “She was well known in the community because she opened her home to the community and our home was everybody’s home.”

It was from these lifelong acts of kindness that Riley learned the importance of being of service to neighbors and strangers alike.

Her mother died March 31 from natural causes, she was 81. The family had been preparing for her death because of years of declining health. Riley said the family is at peace and thankful her mom went without pain.

“She was truly one of God’s angels, and one of a kind, and God has taken her back to heaven and we are OK with that,” Riley said.

Her mother, herself one of 11 children, was born in Drew, Mississippi during a time of segregation and hardships for members of the Black community. Being raised in church instilled a deep sense of faith within her mother and helped to build the strong ties to community that reverberated throughout her life.

Joyce Riley relocated with her late husband Willie Riley Jr. to Kansas City where they started a family of their own and laid down deep roots in the metro. She worked for General Motors and retied in 1970.

Joyce Riley, (center seated) a mother of 11 children, is surrounded by six of her daughters.

Riley, a Kansas City native, said her mother was a one-of-a-kind crusader for what was right and just. Riley’s son, her mother’s grandson, was shot in 2021, which led her mother to form the 24th Street Non-Violent Marchers. The group started as a coalition of community members who were tired of the crime and violence plaguing their neighborhood.

Recalling how her mother watched as her once beloved community began to transform into a place where violence was common, her mom decided to stand up for what she believed in.

“The police told us it was kind of dangerous because we were at actual war with the criminals and drug dealers so they warned us against it,” said Riley, who works in the real estate market. “We wanted them to know we were here and we are going to interrupt your business every Friday and people would come out with us to march the streets. Because we were fed up and we said we are not going to take it anymore.”

According to Riley her mother was able to unite civic groups like church members and families of victims of gun violence through the marches, which began to draw media attention and police assistance. Their efforts led the Kansas City Police Department to establish the 24th Street Task Force, which cracked down on crime in the area. Many arrests were made in relation to the crime. The murderer of Riley’s son was never brought to justice but she said that her mother’s work helped get a lot of bad characters off the streets.

Riley said that her mother’s work did not simply stop at crime prevention, she also campaigned, to the city, for a community center and rejuvenation projects for local parks. Riley now hopes to petition the city to rename a park in the area for her mother in honor of all of the work she has done in Kansas City.

“She was quite an amazing woman with an amazing legacy, her love never stopped for her community,” says Joyce Riley’s daughter, Rachel Riley.

“She was quite an amazing woman with an amazing legacy. Her love never stopped for her community,” she said.

Though she is now left without one of her biggest inspirations and mentor, Riley is thankful for the time she was able to spend with her mother and for the good that her mother did. She hopes that people who knew her will take up the torch for good that her mother carried for decades. She never turned away from the work that needed to be done.

“She really loved her community,” Riley said of her mom. “She was a servant and she was happiest doing the work she believed God wanted her to do and never stopped asking how she could care more or help more.”

Joyce Riley is remembered by her children, Willie Riley Jr., Cornelious Riley, Demetrius Riley, Howard Riley, Wilma Winters, Gwendolyn Riley, Rachael Riley, Lisa Green, Zenja Roe, Joanne Riley; siblings, Eugene Williams, Dorothy Hawkins, Katie Carthen, Peggy Brown, Shirlene Williams and Marion Williams; along with a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Other remembrances

Russell Avery Sr., father and church usher died March 31. He was 89.

Russell Avery Sr.

Russell Avery Sr., father and church usher died March 31. He was 89.

Avery was born in Kansas City to Floyd and Essie Avery on Jan. 25, 1935. Known as “Sonny” growing up, he was the seventh born of his parents’ children and the only boy in the family.

As a child Avery joined the Boy scouts where he learned about respect and leadership while developing a love for the outdoors. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953.

Avery was heavily involved with church throughout his life. He attended Morning Star Baptist Church, where he was a member of the usher board for many years.

He is remembered by his children. Russell Jr., Sheila Dana, Stacie Minor; sibling, Beverly Hill; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Henry Jones, retired parking control officer, died Dec. 9. He was 62.

Henry Jones

Henry Jones, retired parking control officer died Dec. 9. He was 62.

Jones was born in Kansas City, Kansas on Nov. 2, 1961, to Henry and Loris Jones. He graduated from Bishop Ward High School and later studied agriculture landscaping at Kansas State University.

Jones was employed by the Unified Government Parking Control Department as a security guard and later became a parking control officer. He worked in his occupation for 39 years and was awarded a commendation from his employer for his exemplary commitment and integrity to the job.

He stayed involved in church throughout his life and attended Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. He will be remembered by his family as an outgoing person who loved the outdoors, traveling, dancing, farming and lawncare.

He is remembered by his mother, Loris Jones; along with a host of cousins and friends.