Her grandpa died before she was born. Now his Navy service will help her pay for college

Sophia Odom never met her grandfather but his lengthy military service is helping her pay for college.

She admired the late Alfred Lee Odom, an Aircraft Maintenanceman Master Chief in the U.S. Navy, and his career is a source of pride for the family. He served from 1959 until his retirement in 1981.

"It's something I look up to," she said. "It's such a brave thing that people put their lives on the line for our country."

The teenager, who logged more than 1,000 hours of documented community service during her four years of high school, was awarded the 2024 Navy Memorial Scholarship. Each year, the U.S. Navy Memorial awards $5,000 to the academically gifted grandchildren of late Chief Petty Officers.

"She went way above and beyond," said Sarah Freeman Odom, Sophia's mom. "We're obviously super proud of her."

Her original goal was to log 150 hours as part of Missouri's A+ Scholarship Program.

A commissioner on the Kickapoo student cabinet, she was in charge of numerous service projects. She organized blood drives, parties for students with special needs in the functional skills classroom, and the Mr. KHS fundraiser that supports a local nonprofit, among others.

The late Alfred Lee Odom, an Aircraft Maintenanceman Master Chief in the U.S. Navy, with wife Darlene at his 1981 retirement from military service.

She has also volunteered with Camp Barnabas and Special Olympics outside of high school.

In high school, Sophia Odom earned a 4.4 GPA on a weighted 5.0 scale and completed 33 dual college credit hours through Drury University and Missouri State University.

"As a family, we are very thankful for the many academic and extra-curricular opportunities she has been exposed to while at Kickapoo," said Sarah Freeman Odom, an educator. "Her teachers, sponsors, coaches, counselors and other adults have become like family and that has made all the difference in her school life."

This fall, Sophia Odom plans to study international business at the University of Arkansas. She was part of the DECA Club at Kickapoo and started a small business called the Royal Pet Company to make fun pet accessories, including bandanas and ties.

The idea came after the family got corgi and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs.

"We got puppies about two and a half years ago and I wanted to get more involved with them. We got me a $10 handheld sewing machine from Walmart and I bought a bunch of fabric for Christmas and started practicing," she said. "It just branched out from there."

Sophia Odom said she grew up hearing stories about her grandpa from family members but has learned even more recently.

"Because I won the scholarship, we have been talking about him a lot more," she said.

Alfred Lee Odom

In the military, he was constantly on the move. He served on an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. He and his wife were living in Key West, Florida in the early 1960s when Sophia's father, Alfred Odom Jr., was born.

Once the Cuban Missile Crisis heated up, Alfred Odom sent his wife and infant son to Virginia because he was going to be on a ship circling Cuba.

"They thought nuclear war was imminent at the time," recalled Alfred Odom Jr. "Most people don't realize the commitment that a serviceperson makes to our country and how they can impact their country."

Alfred Odom Jr. added: "My dad was proud of his service and we were obviously proud."

Recently, just after Memorial Day, Sophia Odom and her family went to the airport to cheer for veterans returning from an Honor Flight of the Ozarks trip to Washington, D.C.

"Seeing them brought tears to our eyes to see so many men and women come back from their amazing trip to D.C.," Sophia Odom said.

More: First Honor Flight of 2024 returns home to a welcome at Springfield airport

Looking for ways to pay for college, the family came across the Navy Memorial Scholarship. It was specifically open to the grandchildren of late servicemembers with the same rank as Sophia's grandpa.

"It was really cool that we just happened upon this scholarship. It was like 'Oh my gosh, this was meant for our daughter,'" Sarah Freeman Odom said.

A photo of Sophia Odom in 2006 in a sailor's outfit.

The scholarship was made possible because of a donation from Barbara Freise, widow of retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Galen W. Freise.

"We'd like to recognize and thank her for the gift of the endowment that she set up so people like Sophia would have this opportunity," Sarah Freeman Odom said.

Each year, a group of Master Chief Petty Officers get together to review the scholarship applications.

“Sophia’s application stood out among the other applicants due to her high academic performance, extensive extracurricular activities, and glowing recommendations from leaders in her community. We cannot think of a better way to honor her late grandfather’s service in the Navy and her academic achievements than by granting her the Navy Memorial Scholarship,” said retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Victor Smith, in a news release. “We congratulate Sophia and wish her the best of luck as she pursues her education at the University of Arkansas.”

Sophia Odom learned about the scholarship when her grandmother Darlene Odom, Alfred's widow, was in town. Her grandfather died in 1991.

"She thought it was so cool that he was able to kind of give me money for college, like he was able to help fund my schooling and helped fund my education by his service," Sophia Odom said. "I think of it the same way."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Kickapoo graduate Sophia Odom earns Navy Memorial Scholarship