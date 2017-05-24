His-and-Her Facelifts for Couple in their 70s

The following material contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Parents are advised that these images may not be suitable for young children.

Americans are living longer, healthier lives than ever. Meet a couple who found true love in their golden years -- and want to look as young as they feel.

“I thought she was the most beautiful person in the world,” says Abraham. “She was the one for me.”

“He made me laugh!” says Roberta. “I just felt so wonderful in his presence.” The couple met through a dating service, two-and-a-half years ago, and clicked at once. They went to Tahiti together a month after meeting, and married after dating for a year. “I feel like we’re on our honeymoon all the time,” Abraham says.

Roberta is 77 and Abraham is 74. “We want the joy and the vitality that has come into our lives to be reflected on the outside,” Roberta says. “Abraham and I both want facelifts.”

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon and his partner Dr. Ritu Chopra want to do a tandem his-and-hers procedure! “We’re going to pull out our best work for you,” Dr. Ordon promises. “We’ve done couples, but never on the same day at the same time.”

The two doctors communicate via headphones from their separate operating rooms, as they nip and tuck, performing ear tucks, facelifts, neck lifts – Dr. Ordon notes that beards make working on the neck tougher! The two procedures take more than four hours.

Dr. Chopra explains that as we age, our faces lose volume, skin texture degrades, and skin becomes lax. “We addressed all those three things – laxity with the facelift, volume with their fat, and laser for the texture. Everyone can look natural, harmonious, beautiful, and young, just like they feel!”

Roberta and Abraham have said that they feel like they’re in their 50s – and now join The Doctors to show off their new looks. “Just a second chance at life!” says Roberta. “These two – especially Abe! – are friskier than me, you, and Ordon combined!” says Dr. Chopra.

“It doesn’t matter your age. You two are filled with joy,” concludes ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork.