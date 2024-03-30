Henry Whitehorn's election exposes racial fissures that still exist in Caddo

John Nickelson is a friend of mine. I know him better than I do Henry Whitehorn, but I made it clear in this space in a column when he announced, that I thought he didn’t have the requisite experience to be Caddo Parish Sheriff. It was not personal, and John never took it personally. I still consider him my friend, and I am sure he feels the same way about me.

My reticence was not because John isn’t a great guy, because he is a great guy. He checks all the good guy boxes, but that still didn’t mean that he was the right person to become the high sheriff of Caddo Parish. There were too many qualified and experienced law enforcement officials who frankly deserved an opportunity to lead the department.

It was also not because John is a conservative, because some of my best friends just happen to be conservatives and Republicans. I think that most of us have more in common than not, which allows us to disagree without being disagreeable.

For me and a lot of other citizens, including leading Republicans in Shreveport, it was simply about the fact that he has never worn a uniform or been in law-enforcement, which I stated in a column when he first announced. Experience and qualifications should matter when you talk about the most important law enforcement job in northwest Louisiana.

As we all now know, John lost, and he gave a gracious concession speech that Sheriff-elect Whitehorn should take to heart and use as a starting place to begin healing the racial wounds that reopened during this contentious election. And as I said earlier, John and I are still friends, who will break bread together in the coming weeks.

I said then, and I will say it again, I believe the courts got it right by ordering a new election. There were simply too many irregularities, and the only way to bring transparency to the process was to have a do over, which would give people confidence in the vote.

In this past election, Henry Whitehorn just happened to be the most qualified person to ever run for Sheriff in the state, but for a lot of people in Caddo Parish, that was not good enough. He is a professional law-enforcement officer, who was a former State Police Superintendent, the former Chief of Police of Shreveport, and was appointed U. S. Marshall by former President, Barack Obama.

His historic election as Caddo Parish Sheriff should herald progress, but beneath the surface, the fractures of racial tension still linger. His ascent to become the first black sheriff in the parish's history has indeed spotlighted the deep-seated racial divides that persist in the South, particularly in regions like Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

Never were those differences more evident than in a despicable and troubling meme on Facebook that shows Sheriff-elect Whitehorn dressed as a slave master beating John Nickelson while he was on the ground. It is this type of political garbage that continues to divide us. Although Sheriff-elect Whitehorn would never condone this, he should publicly disavow this kind of incendiary political discourse.

While Mr. Whitehorn's victory is a milestone worth celebrating, it has also acted as a sobering reminder of the tribalism and racism that continue to simmer just beneath the surface of our communities.

The campaign leading up to this historic moment has been marred by rhetoric that evokes images of a bygone era, with candidates invoking phrases like "it’s a matter of life and death," and local politicians proclaiming that the "survival of Shreveport is at stake."

Such language only serves to exacerbate the already tense atmosphere and does little to foster unity or progress. Instead, it perpetuates a narrative of division, pitting communities against each other along racial lines and hindering any meaningful dialogue or cooperation.

It's disheartening to witness both sides of the political spectrum succumb to the politics of division, using race and tribalism as tools to rally support. And make no mistake about it, both sides were guilty of this behavior.

In a time when the need for unity and inclusivity has never been greater, this regressiv approach to politics only serves to deepen the wounds of the past and hinder our collective ability to move forward.

While Mr. Whitehorn's victory may represent a step in the right direction, it's essential to recognize that true progress cannot be achieved through the perpetuation of divisive rhetoric and identity politics. It requires a concerted effort from all sides to rise above the politics of division and work towards a more unified existence.

As we reflect on this historic moment, let us not forget the lessons it has taught us. Let us strive to build bridges instead of barriers, to foster understanding instead of animosity, and to embrace the diversity that enriches our communities.

It is my hope and the hope of many good people on both sides of the political spectrum that we can truly overcome the racial fissures that still plague the south, in general, and move towards a future of genuine unity and inclusivity. The election is over, and Sheriff-elect Whitehorn won fair and square. Now, everyone must come together and work to make his tenure a success for all the citizens of Caddo Parish. And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Henry Whitehorn's election exposes racial fissures that still exist in Caddo