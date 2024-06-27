Henry County youth pastor, coach charged with sexual misconduct with teenager

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A youth pastor at a church in northern Henry County who also served as a cross country and track coach and substitute teacher for Shenandoah Schools has been accused of sexual misconduct with a juvenile.

Bryan J. Crabtree, 35, of Sulphur Springs, was charged Wednesday in Henry Circuit Court 1 with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, and three counts of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

Crabtree was taken into custody June 12 after Henry County sheriff's deputies were called to Sulphur Springs Christian Church, where the head pastor had learned of sexual allegations against Crabtree.

Church elders that day fired Crabtree from his position as youth pastor.

During a later interview with deputies, Crabtree at first suggested his actions with the juvenile — who he referred to as "a beautiful girl," according to an affidavit — began when she was 18.

He subsequently acknowledged the girl was 14 or 15 when their sexual activities began, the court document said.

The teen, who has since graduated from high school, told investigators her encounters with Crabtree began when she was a 14-year-old freshman. The charging documents refer to events that allegedly took place between October 2020 and January 2022.

She said she at first received sexually explicit "pictures and videos" from Crabtree, who had been a substitute teacher in classes she attended at Shenandoah and also interacted with her as a coach at the school.

Crabtree said he "knew it was wrong but was attracted to (the girl) and he didn't stop it," a deputy wrote.

The former pastor also reportedly said most of his misconduct with the girl had taken place in his office at the church.

The solicitation charges allege Crabtree asked the juvenile to engage in "fondling or touching."

After his arrest, the Sulphur Springs man was apparently released from the Henry County Jail after posting a $32,500 surety bond and $3,700 cash bond.

An initial hearing in the Circuit Court 2 case is set for Monday.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Crabtree.

