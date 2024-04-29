Henry County woman charged with setting house on fire

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County woman is accused of setting fire to the home she had been living in.

Amanda Nicole Blevins, 35, was charged Wednesday in Henry Circuit Court 1 with arson, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Blevins was arrested on April 23 after her boyfriend reported she had set fire to his home in the 200 block of South Main Street in Kennard, in western Henry County.

The man reported he had returned home after going out for dinner to find "the front porch area was on fire."

A bottle of lighter fluid was found on the front porch, according to an affidavit.

The boyfriend — who maintained Blevins had previously threatened to set fire to the house — said after he discovered the fire, she refused to come out of the home.

A Henry County sheriff's deputy reported when he arrived at the scene, Blevins was standing next to a fire truck. He said the Henry County woman was "stumbling and had a heavy odor of alcohol emitting from her breath."

According to the court document, Blevins at first indicated she was unaware there had been a fire at the house, and then insisted her boyfriend had ignited it.

Deputies and the Indiana Fire Marshal's office investigated the blaze.

After she was taken to the Henry County Jail in New Castle, Blevins reportedly submitted to a breath test.

The affidavit said the test measured her blood-alcohol level at 0.226. In Indiana, motorists with a BAC of 0.08 or higher are considered intoxicated.

Blevins — formerly of New Castle and Indianapolis — continued to be held in the jail under a $10,000 surety bond and a $1,500 cash bond.

According to court records, Blevins' record includes convictions for crimes including domestic battery, theft and driving while intoxicated.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Arson charge filed against Henry County woman