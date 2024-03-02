Henry County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Mitchell Road shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that injured a man on Saturday, March 2.

According to the sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 5200 block of Mitchell Road at 4:53 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Deputies arrived to find 51-year-old Shannon Edward Bryant with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.

Bryant was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville for emergency treatment. He is currently reported to be in stable condition.

During the investigation, 43-year-old Brian Howell was identified as a suspect. Investigators believe that Howell arrived at the home where an altercation occurred. Howell then allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Bryant one time. He then allegedly fled the scene shortly after the incident.

Roanoke Police investigating Forest Hill Ave death as a homicide

The sheriff’s office has issued warrants for Howell for the following:

Malicious Wounding

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

If you have any information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Timothy Howell, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

WFXR News will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.