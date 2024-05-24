Henry County Sheriff’s Office Increases Security Ahead of 2 High School Graduations

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office increased security at both the Headland High School and Abbeville High School graduations today after a possible security threat.

But luckily, no major incidents took place.

Their actions came in response to possible threats of violence made on social media yesterday from multiple accounts.

After speaking with the superintendent and school officials, they decided to add additional officers and use metal detectors.

While they did not feel the threats were credible, police say they took plenty of caution to ensure everybody’s safety.

“We hate when we have to inconvenience anyone, and it alarms some people when they have to go through those added steps of security,” says Sheriff Eric Blankenship.

He continues, “But we just wanted to ensure that everybody there was safe and that nobody was in any jeopardy of any harm while attending any of these events.”

Blankenship apologizes for any inconvenience and offers his congratulations to the new graduates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.