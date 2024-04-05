Henry County man faces cruelty charge over dog's fatal shooting

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man faces a criminal charge after he allegedly shot and killed a neighbor's dog.

Donald E. Marsh, 88, of rural New Castle, is charged in Henry Circuit Court 3 with cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

In an affidavit, a Henry County sheriff's deputy reported that Marsh admitted using a rifle to kill the dog on March 7. Marsh said a day earlier, the dog had killed his family's cat, and that it had also recently killed several geese on another neighbor's property.

An initial hearing in the case is set for April 23.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Marsh.

In other court news:

Molesting: A Middletown man is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child.

Michael Farley, 37, is charged in Henry Circuit Court 1 with two counts of child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification and sexual misconduct with a minor. The molesting charges are Level 1 felonies carrying maximum 40-year sentences.

Middletown police alleged in an affidavit that Farley had assaulted a pre-teen boy.

He had earlier been charged, on March 27, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence. His trial in that case is set for Aug. 19 in Henry Circuit Court 2.

Farley was being held in the Henry County Jail in New Castle under a surety bond of $185,000 and a cash bond of $11,850.

