Henry Clay High School mourns loss of student who died after being pulled from reservoir

The Henry Clay High School community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old boy who was pronounced dead after being pulled from a Lexington lake Friday night.

Deon Davis failed to resurface while swimming or diving with others at Reservoir No. 2 near Laketower Drive, the Fayette County coroner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m. in the emergency room the University of Kentucky, according to a news release from the coroner’s office. His cause of death is pending an autopsy, the coroner said.

Deon was a junior at Henry Clay, and the school’s principal, Corye Franklin, said in a letter to families Saturday morning.

“Deon was known for his sense of humor, his bright and contagious smile, and his many talents on and off the court,” Franklin wrote. “He was beloved by his teachers, teammates, and friends and his absence will be deeply felt by our entire community.”

He was a member of the school’s boys varsity basketball team.

“No words can describe the devastation we are feeling in the Henry Clay family,” varsity coach Daniel Brown said Saturday. “Deon was everyone’s best friend and never met a stranger. Always had a smile on his face and a willingness to help anyone in need. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

A post in remembrance of Deon was shared on the Facebook page of the Henry Clay boys basketball team Saturday morning.

“The Blue Devil basketball community is deeply saddened by the recent tragedy that took the life of Deon Davis,” the post stated. “Our hearts go out to his family, our teammates, parents, coaches, and all the lives Deon touched. He truly was loved by his teammates, parents, and most he crossed paths with. He will be greatly missed and forever a Henry Clay Blue Devil.”

District Chief Zach Ferguson, of the Lexington Fire Department, said Friday night other teens who were at the scene told first responders the victim jumped off the dock and did not know how to swim. Ferguson said that information had not been confirmed.

Two divers and two surface swimmers found the boy in water about seven feet deep near where the witnesses said he went under.

He had been underwater for about 40 minutes before being found and pulled out at 8:10 p.m., according to the fire department.

Ferguson said several juveniles were in the water trying to find the victim when the Lexington Fire Department arrived.

Deon’s passing was the second death Henry Clay has suffered in a week’s time.

“This is tough news to share, especially on the heels of another tragic loss,” Franklin said in his letter to parents Saturday.

Emeka Emmanuel Mwakadi, 17, died May 10 after falling ill in a classroom. His cause of death is pending, the coroner’s office said earlier this week. His family has said the senior was injured while breaking up a fight at school in the days before he died.

“Our community has suffered two unimaginable losses in a short period of time,” Franklin wrote Saturday. “We will have grief counselors and crisis support available at school next week to support our students and staff however needed. At home, please look for changes in behavior that may signal that your child needs additional grief support. If you feel your child needs any help or resources, please talk to our counselors or your healthcare provider so we can work together to support your child.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.