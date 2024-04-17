Henry Cavill 'excited' as he becomes a dad

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attend the world premiere of Argylle in London (Kate Green / Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Henry Cavill has disclosed that girlfriend Natalie Viscuso is expecting their first child.

The 40-year-old star could not contain his excitement when sharing the good news at Monday night's premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

He told Access Hollywood, "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited.”

The news comes three years after Cavill, the star of Superman, and Viscuso made their romance Instagram official.

Cavill has previously dreamt about becoming a father. In 2017, he told Men’s Health UK that if he “ever has kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them,”

He added, "If I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.' Yeah, I'm going to take care of my body – look good, but not smash it."

Cavill has been pretty private about his relationship, and the pair didn’t make their red carpet debut until late 2022, but they have taken spoken several times to share their appreciation for each other.

Viscuso wrote on Instagram in 2021 to celebrate his Hollywood Reporter cover: "I am so, so proud of you, Henry. You truly are the greatest man I have ever known."

While Cavill has spoken about her support.

He told Deadline back in 2022 that, "She has been an incredible support system for me and really opened my eyes to a lot of things, and opened a gateway for me to drive harder and pursue further. And I'm eternally grateful for that."

Although dating in the spotlight can be challenging, the Man of Steel actor made it plain that he wouldn't allow any haters to impact their relationship from the start.

In a message to his Instagram followers in 2021, he shared: "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."