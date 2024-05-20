Henrietta traffic light to be removed after 60 years of service. Here's where

A traffic light in service for around 60 years in Henrietta is being decommissioned. It’s located between two retail entrances/exits directly across from each another: a CVS Pharmacy at 2580 East Henrietta Road (and an ESL Federal Credit Union ATM) and a plaza at 2599 East Henrietta Road, where Beers of the World is the major tenant.

Originally, the plaza was home to a Wegmans store built in 1964.

“That’s why (the traffic light) was put in,” said Henrietta Town Supervisor Stephen Schultz.

In 2008, the store moved to 745 Calkins Road, and now, “There just isn’t enough traffic volume to warrant the light,” said DOT spokesperson Joe Leathersich.

So, as part of a project to repave East Henrietta Road (or Route 15A) from the state Thruway to I-390, the signal will be removed. In the meantime, it’s flashing yellow.

“Any time we have a project, we sort of assess the traffic volume in that area and take an accounting of all of our signals,” he said.

Schultz said potholes on 15A are what people complain about most, and the town has alerted the DOT.

But, “We tried to save the light too, because, potentially, an apartment complex is going in north of CVS,” Schultz said. Despite additional traffic the 62-unit complex might bring to the area, “DOT doesn’t think it’s worth it.”

Sue Clapper, co-owner of Beers of the World, called the light’s decommissioning “a double-edged sword.”

Motorists often have used the plaza’s parking lot as a cut-through — sometimes recklessly — so they can turn left onto East Henrietta Road from the plaza rather than wait for the left arrow two-tenths of a mile away at East Henrietta and Calkins roads.

“That’s something we’ve hated for years and years,” she said.

But she shudders at the thought of turning left out of the plaza — also home to O’Reilly Auto Parts and Upstate Bottle Return — without a light.

She understands the DOT has its data, but in her experience, “There is a lot of traffic on that road,” especially from 3 to 6 p.m. “And to make a left-hand turn without a light, it’s crazy. I won’t even do it. I would rather make a right and find my way back around. There's always a need for extra safety. I would love to see us be safe.”

