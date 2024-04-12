Hennepin deputy shot in Minnetonka released from hospital

A Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy shot in an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant in Minnetonka has been released from the hospital.

Hundreds of emergency responders greeted deputy Christopher Heihn upon his discharge Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Heihn has worked for the HCSO for eight years but suffered "very serious injuries" when a gunman shot him and another deputy serving a warrant in Minnetonka Wednesday.

"Deputy Heihn is an integral part of our Sheriff's Office family, and we honor his bravery and dedication to public safety," a post by the sheriff's office read. "Let's continue to keep Deputy Heihn in our thoughts as he recovers, as well as all deputies, officers, and emergency responders involved as they continue to process a tremendously difficult situation."

Information released so far suggests that deputies were serving the warrant in the west metro suburb Wednesday morning when shooting broke out. One deputy, who has not yet been identified, was injured and released at the scene. Heihn was taken to the hospital. The shooter died at the scene, but it's unclear if he was killed by officers or took his own life. Family identified the shooter as Clint Hoyhtya, saying the 28-year-old man died from "suicide by cop." Dispatch audio and a law enforcement source also confirmed that Hoyhtya was not the subject of Wednesday's warrant.

"Police shot the wrong guy," Thomas Hoyhtya, the man's father who owns the home told the Star Tribune Thursday. "They kicked in the door, he was in the back and probably playing video games. It was his day off."

Hoyhtya was described on dispatch audio as wearing body armor and had an "AK variant," a reference to a high-powered firearm, next to his body following the gunfire.

"Suspect is down in the yard, he was firing at us in the end, giving him commands at this time," according to the audio, which also relayed a lengthy scene in which Hoyhtya's body remained in the yard until law enforcement could determine with robots and cameras that no one else was in the home.

Authorities declined to confirm what led to the shooting or who fired first.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. They could share an update by early next week.

Star Tribune staff writers Paul Walsh, Abby Simons, Andy Mannix and Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.