Hendricks Co. authorities investigating social media threat by former high school student
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Students in the North West Hendricks School Corporation will have e-learning days for the rest of this week after a social media threat. A former Tri-West Hendricks High School student is now accused of threatening to “shoot up” the school. Court documents detail how the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office began investigating former Tri-West student Carson Cole, 20, after being made aware of alleged threats posted on Snapchat this week. According to court documents, Cole is wanted by Hendricks County authorities and faces a felony charge of intimidation for the alleged threats. https://cbs4indy.com/news/hendricks-co-authorities-investigating-social-media-threat-by-former-high-school-student/