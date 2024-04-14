Hendley inducted into Phi Beta Kappa Society

Apr. 14—MACON — Mary Elizabeth Hendley of Lake Park was one of 39 students inducted into the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa Society by Mercer University's Zeta of Georgia Chapter for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Hendley is a senior majoring in chemistry with a minor in Spanish.

The invitation process is considered one of the most selective in the nation. Prospective Phi Beta Kappa inductees are usually seniors among the top 10% of their graduating class who have completed a broad range of liberal arts and sciences coursework, including foreign language study and mathematics. Exceptional students meeting the Society's requirements may also be considered as juniors.