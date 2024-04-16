Hendersonville's Heatherly wins 'Best Use of Humor' at NC3C communicators state conference

Brandy Heatherly, the city of Hendersonville's communications coordinator, thought of an April Fool's social media post with the Hendersonville Fire Department that she knew would get a lot of laughs — it never occurred to her that it would also get her a statewide award.

At the NC3C North Carolina City and County Communicators Conference held April 10-12 in Concord, Heatherly said she was anxiously awaiting in her seat when they announced the winner for "Best Use of Humor," and the announcement came as a pleasant surprise.

"I’ll be honest, my heart was racing, and I couldn't wipe the grin off my face when they announced, ‘City of Hendersonville.’ It was an honor to represent my hometown on a state level," she told the Times-News on April 14.

Every year before April 1, members of the Hendersonville Communications Department think of April Fool's Day pranks. For 2023, Heatherly hatched up the scheme of firefighters using swimming pool noodles instead of fire hoses.

“Government communications might not always be associated with humor, but here at the Hendersonville Communications Department, we like to have fun with our community outreach if possible. So, when April 2023 rolled around, I pitched a quirky idea to the Hendersonville Fire Department. To my surprise, Fire Chief D.J. Miller and an entire crew were on board," she said.

Heatherly said firefighters went as far as rigging up a water hose inside the noodles and acting like a building was on fire for the social media posts.

The Facebook post alone had 50 shares and several positive comments.

"I’d like to give a huge shoutout to my manager Allison (Justus) for always encouraging creativity, Fire Chief Miller for approving my April Fool’s Day idea and the fantastic team at the Hendersonville Fire Department," Heatherly said. "They took a silly concept — swapping fire hoses for pool noodles — and really ran with it.

"My job was reminding them to act serious while taking photos, which was no easy feat with pool noodles. Working alongside our firefighters is always a pleasure. They're not just first responders, they've got a great sense of humor, too."

