Hendersonville considering pay raise for certified firefighters

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville needs emergency medical technicians and paramedics. In an effort to ease the shortage, the city is considering a new incentive for firefighters.

Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush said his department faces life and death situations every day.

“They step up day in and day out and serve the people in the community,” Bush said.

However, he also said his crew is paid less than nearby jurisdictions.

The city is now considering giving firefighters an extra $125 if they become EMTs and $500 if they’re certified paramedics.

Bush said having more paramedics and EMTs on board would help with response time. He added only eight of his 122 manned crew is certified.

Right now, the Hendersonville Fire Department works with Sumner County for ambulance service.

“If we can give pre-hospital care before the transfer, it increases the survival rate,” Bush said. “That is what we are here to do.”

The incentive, according to Bush, would also up his recruitment.

“We felt like this is a good tool for our current employees and looking for firefighters in the future,” he said.

Bush said this is a win-win for the community, adding it won’t effect tax payers and if all goes as planned, the measure could go into place by July.

