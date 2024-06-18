Henderson teens face indictment for firework blast that injured 4 at LDS church building

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The two 18-year-old brothers who police said lit a firework blast injuring four people at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints face indictment.

According to police, on March 27 at approximately 8 p.m. Caden and Connor Renard entered the LDS church and threw an incendiary device on the floor damaging the meeting house’s front entrance carpet, the gymnasium and pierced through a religiously sensitive painting.

When Henderson Police and fire crews arrived at the scene they also found four people injured with minor injuries, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The indictment documents provided by the District Court Clark County Nevada revealed that Caden and Connor are accused of the following counts:

Two counts of burglary of a structure while in possession of a deadly weapon

Two counts of manufacture and/or possession of explosive or incendiary device

Two counts of possession of an explosive or incendiary device in or near a public area or private area

One count of damage to property used for religious purposes

Two counts of using explosives to damage or destroy property knowing or having reason to believe that a human being is therein at that time

Four counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon

Two counts of first-degree arson

The brothers are scheduled for a hearing in District Court on Thursday, June 20, at 9:30 a.m.

