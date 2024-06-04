Henderson residents want solutions following weekend flooding

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Henderson and Cecilia I-10 exit is an area known to flood. With the recent flooding that took place over the weekend, one resident says something needs to be done about it.

“It’s a continuous thing that you don’t know how much a freak out when it rains,” said Henderson resident Karen Serrette.

Serrette has lived in Henderson for nearly 20 years. During that time, she says her home has flooded on six separate occasions. She says the problem is the lack of areas for the water to drain into when it builds up. She says the ditches along the highway are not able to hold the amount of rainfall the area continues to receive. “The ditches in the back are not the same size as the ditch up here in the front,” she said.

Serrette say she has had removed all of her furniture out the house and replace them because they get ruined from the water. She also says there are times she can’t stay in the house because the water damage that’s continued to happen over the years. “You can watch it coming across the yard, and then it’s creeping in your back door. I would love to be able to stay here. I really don’t love the area. I don’t want to have this flooded yard. Having a flooded yard would be having a flooded house.”

It was not just Serrette’s house that experienced flooding recently. The gas station by the exit and many other areas got water damage as well, a problem that continues to happen. News 10 spoke with St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux who wants to remind everyone if you are driving on the road to be aware of the flooded areas as the waves your vehicle makes can push water into homes.

