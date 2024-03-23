Henderson probationary police officer arrested on DUI charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson probationary police officer was arrested on a DUI charge late Friday night, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Chasen Bradford, 34, faces a charge of driving under the influence.

Bradford was hired by the city of Henderson on Sept. 25, 2023, as a probationary police officer with the Henderson Police Department.

On March 22, Bradford was one of 14 new officers who graduated from the police academy. Bradford was arrested later that night and as of March 23, he is no longer employed by the Henderson Police Department.

No additional details have been released at this time.

