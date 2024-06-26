Henderson police, SWAT respond to barricaded armed suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police and SWAT have responded to a barricaded armed suspect in the southeast valley.

Police said on Tuesday around 8 p.m., Henderson police, and fire departments responded to a report of a domestic disturbance where one of the people involved had a gun in the area of Dallace Terrace and Manti Place near Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they attempted to contact the suspect, who refused to comply and barricaded inside the home, police said.

SWAT and CNT have responded to the scene. This is an ongoing story, stay with 8 News Now for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.