Henderson Police Log

MAY 13Dominique Jamaal Burwell, 31, of Henderson was charged with failure to appear. He received a $1,000 secured bond and a trial date of Aug. 27.

Olivia Sarah Hayes, 28, of Henderson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a trial date of Oct. 15.

Wali Kearney, 26, of Henderson was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and failure to appear on warrants from January and February. He was booked into Vance County Jail under a $40,500 secured bond and received a trial date of May 14.

MAY 14Jackie Wilson, 32, of Henderson was charged five times with failure to appear. She received a $10,000 secured bond and a trial date of Aug. 16.

MAY 15Trejuan Malik Alston, 27, of Greensboro was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Derek Cheatham Ellington, 38, of Henderson was charged with failure to appear. He was booked into VCJ under a $50,000 secured bond and received a trial date of June 14.

MAY 17Johnathan Michael Manning, 33, of Henderson was charged with felony larceny and three charges of failure to appear on warrants dating back to April.

Ryan Trevor Satterfield, 29, of Oxford was charged with assault on a female. He was booked into VCJ under no bond and received a trial date of May 20.

MAY 18Quinton Allen Williams, 40, of Warrenton was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He received a $10,000 unsecured bond and a trial date of July 26.

Phillip James Bumpass, 27, of Henderson was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $1,000 unsecured bond and a trial date of July 30.

Shaina Nicole Midgett, 27, of Henderson was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She received a $1,000 unsecured bond and a trial date of July 30.

Shamari Renee Tucker-Steed, 27, of Henderson was charged with misdemeanor larceny and stolen property offenses. She received a trial date of July 8.

MAY 19Tenerica Cheryl Watkins, 35, of Henderson was charged with simple assault and second-degree trespassing. She was booked into VCJ and received a trial date of July 30.

Kyle Victor Fisher, 34, of Henderson was charged with stalking, making a harassing phone call, communicating threats and two counts of violating a protective order. He was booked into VCJ and received a trial date of July 11.

Cristian Ramirez, 27, of Durham was charged with possession of stolen goods. He received a trial date of Oct. 15.

MAY 20Kim Terar Alston, 40, of Henderson was charged with injury to personal property.

Megan Reynolds West, 35, of Henderson was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was booked into VCJ under no bond and received a trial date of Aug. 16.

Antaza Qumara Williams, 26, of Henderson was charged with failure to appear. She received a $500 secured bond and a trial date of June 27.

Emma Lacretia Brown, 39, of Henderson was charged with failure to return rental property for which there was an option to purchase. She received a trial date of Aug. 16.

Edward Jones, 69, of Henderson was charged with assault on a female. He was booked into VCJ and received a trial date of July 26.

MAY 21Antwone McLloyd Hargrove, 43, of Henderson was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was booked into VCJ under a $1,000 secured bond and received a trial date of July 25.

Pedro Aguilar Soyontle, 46, of Henderson was charged with violating a court order. He was booked into VCJ under no bond and received a trial date of July 26.

Nicholas Harris, 46, of Henderson was charged with failure to appear. He was booked into VCJ under a $1,000 secured bond and received a trial date of Aug. 29.

MAY 22Nashawn Taquile McLaurin, 20, of Henderson was charged with common law robbery. He was booked into VCJ under a $60,000 secured bond and received a trial date of July 8.

Jaddakyss Tyiere Alston, 22, of Henderson was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He received a $500 secured bond and a trial date of July 30.

Phillip James Bumpass, 27, of Henderson was charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was cited, released and given a trial date of July 9.

Shaina Nicole Midgett, 27, of Henderson was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was cited, released and given a trial date of July 9.

James Carlos Alston, 44, of Henderson was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. He was booked into VCJ under a $28,000 secured bond and received a trial date of July 26.

Sylvester Davis Jr., 29 of Henderson was charged with assault on a female. He was booked into VCJ under no bond and received a trial date of July 11.

MAY 23Anthony Darby Jr., 66, of Henderson was charged with failure to appear. He was booked into VCJ under a $1,500 secured bond and received a trial date of Aug. 27.

MAY 24Norbert Randolph Richardson, 58, of Henderson was charged with failure to appear. He was booked into VCJ under a $500 secured bond and received a trial date of Aug. 26.

Macy Gregg Bolton Jr., 26, of Henderson was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses.

MAY 25Amber Marie Williams, 27, of Henderson was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. She was booked into VCJ under a $10,000 secured bond and received a trial date of July 8.

Cheyenne Marie Chara, 29, of Henderson was charged with larceny by removal, destruction or deactivation of an anti-shoplifting device. She was booked into VCJ under a $5,000 secured bond and received a trial date of July 23.

MAY 26Thomas E. Roper Jr., 33, of Henderson was charged with assault on a female and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. He was booked into VCJ under a $5,000 secured bond and received a trial date of June 14.

Larry Kelley, 62, of Henderson was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. He received a trial date of July 9.

MAY 27Robbi Jane Davis, 49, of Henderson was charged with misdemeanor larceny. She received a $500 unsecured bond and a trial date of Aug. 27.

MAY 28Michelle Leach, 52, of Henderson was charged with three counts of larceny by employee. She was booked into VCJ under a $40,000 secured bond and received a trial date of Aug. 15.

Chrissandra Deloris Hunt, 53, of Henderson was charged with failure to appear. She received a $500 secured bond and trial date of Aug. 27.

MAY 29Lagarius Treshawn Mayfield, 24, of Henderson was charged with failure to appear. He was booked into VCJ under a $1,000 secured bond and received a trial date of Aug. 12.

Stanley Banks Bullock Jr., 25, of Henderson was charged with assault by pointing a gun. He received a trial date of July 25.

Anthony Scott Mitchell Jr., 33, of Henderson was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, carrying a concealed weapon, assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun. He was booked into VCJ under no bond and received a trial date of May 30.