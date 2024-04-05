Henderson mother shares concern after son’s electric bike stolen at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Henderson mother spoke to 8 News Now about her safety concerns Thursday, a week after she said her 13-year-old son’s electric bike was stolen at gunpoint.

“The idea that there is someone out there,” Katherine Gannon said. “Holding a gun to 13 year olds?”

Gannon shared more about what she said happened to her son last week, near Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road.

“I don’t know who would have that in their mind to do that to a child,” she said.

Gannon told 8 News Now the seventh grader and his two friends were at the pump track at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex just before 10:00 p.m. Friday when a random man walked up and stole his e-bike at gunpoint.

“I’m extremely shocked that this is happening in this community,” she said.

She told 8 News Now all three kids are okay, but Henderson Police are still searching for the electric bicycle, worth about $6,000, and the person who took it.

“It’s only an electric bike,” Gannon said. “But it’s more about safety in the community.”

She and other parents who frequent the same area, including Tiffany Cerrone, said they would like to see more lighting in the park, specifically around the pump track.

“Even with the lights from the surrounding fields,” Cerrone said, pointing to the pump track. “That is kind of like a pit and it gets very dark over there.”

Both agreed it is scary to have something like this happen so close to home, but Gannon hopes more exposure will encourage others to always stay aware.

“When you do something like this you are causing a lot of trauma,” Gannon said of the crime. “Not only to the child, but to the neighborhood.”

Anyone with any information on this case should call Henderson Police at 702-267-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

