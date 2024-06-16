Henderson Juneteenth celebration goes on as planned despite setback

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Henderson gathered at Yates Park on Saturday for an extra special Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration after facing a setback that could have hurt the event.

“Our tents got destroyed when we set it up the night before Juneteenth,” president of Henderson Juneteenth Celebration Committee Elsie Bagley said.

Bagley didn’t let the damage ruin her spirit and she began asking for help.

“We called out to the community on Facebook and texted people and the community came together and brought us tents out this morning so we could keep our event going,” Bagley said.

She was blown away by the support and festivities went on without a problem.

“We could do anything when we work together, divided we fall, as they say, and then it’s coming together, we can do anything and we set our minds to, the only limits are the limits we put on ourselves,” secretary of Henderson Juneteenth Celebration Committee Laquisha Williams said.

They added that there’s nothing that can stop them from remembering those who came before.

“Celebrating our freedom from our ancestors, what they have done and brought us from a mighty long way,” Bagley said.

Bagley offered a big thank you to the city, first responders and volunteers who helped the celebration happen. The Henderson Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration Committee is asking anyone with information on who might have destroyed the tents to please contact them.

