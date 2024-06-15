Henderson ISD Superintendent to resign, meeting agenda shows

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Thurston Lamb is reportedly resigning from his position as Henderson ISD superintendent, a board of trustees special meeting agenda shows.

White Oak ISD superintendent resigns, search for district leader begins

Lamb joined the district as superintendent back in 2019 and previously worked at school districts in Garland, Richardson, DeSoto, Duncanville, Plano and Crowley. In 2022, he was named the Region 7 superintendent of the year.

Dr. Thurston Lamb. Photo courtesy of Henderson ISD.

“During his time with the district, Dr. Lamb has worked to build a positive atmosphere. This includes the development and implementation of his Instructional Leadership Academy (ILA); a rigorous, one-year program designed for candidates to learn to develop and improve their leadership skills. The program teaches participants how to develop relationships with peers, as well as supervisors, setting the foundation for success and leadership skill development in all areas,” said former chairman of the HISD Board of Trustees, Harold Sentmore.

The board will have the special meeting to accept Lamb’s resignation on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Henderson ISD Administration Boardroom at 300 Crosby Drive.

The special meeting agenda was signed by Lamb.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.