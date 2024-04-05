Henderson history: Black undertaker stirred up Chamber of Commerce in 1924

A Black funeral director backed down the Henderson Chamber of Commerce a century ago and prompted the chamber to act against its own nature.

Chambers of Commerce, as a rule, don’t favor new restrictions on private property rights, but in 1924 the local chamber passed a resolution asking the Henderson City Commission to enact a zoning ordinance. The city didn’t get around to doing that until Dec. 3, 1947. More about that in a moment.

But let’s start at the beginning. The controversy began before The Gleaner made its first mention of it on April 8, 1924, at the end of an article about the recent city commission meeting. W.A. Gaines, whose full name was Wallace Arkansas Gaines, had recently purchased the property at 18 S. Elm St. -- adjacent to the First Missionary Baptist Church --and was planning to erect a funeral home and garage on the site, which is across the street from Central Park.

Neighbors in the vicinity objected. The city commission, and the city attorney, told the critics that “Gaines has complied with the city ordinance in the type of buildings he proposes to construct and there is no legal way to prevent him following his plans.”

A few days later the chamber lodged a formal objection to the project, according to The Gleaner of April 11, and “further recommended that the mayor and commissioners take steps toward a zoning law for Henderson, which will prevent future and further invasions of the residential districts by such enterprises.”

The Gleaner of April 12 carried a story about a tense meeting at the chamber office, in which City Attorney F.J. Pentecost was called on the carpet and asked to explain himself for selling the property to Gaines.

Wallace Arkansas Gaines as he appeared in the Lexington Weekly Leader of Sept. 8, 1897.

“The meeting was an informal one and started off stormy and threatened to break up in a squall” but the participants settled down after hearing the explanation Pentecost offered.

“Mr. Pentecost said he was compelled to bid on the property when it was sold at a master commissioner’s sale to protect an interest he had in the property and sold it for the same reason. After his clear and full explanation, those present had a better understanding of the matter.”

Deeds show he acquired the property June 8, 1923, for $5,000 and sold it to Gaines Feb. 2, 1924, for $3,500.

There was a modest rental house on the north end of the 100-by-122-foot lot and a large lawn was between it and the First Missionary Baptist Church. Gaines had already bought steel girders and other material for construction.

Those attending the chamber meeting, and other neighbors, decided to pledge $6,000 to buy the property from Gaines.

The Gleaner of April 13 concentrated on the city commission’s position on the zoning ordinance question.

“We are already looking into the matter,” said Mayor Clay F. Hall. “We have been making inquiries of the various second- and third-class cities of the state. We expect shortly to hear from them within a week or so.”

The two city commissioners, J.H. Hart and J.W. Johnson, did not shed much further light.

“I have no opinion in the matter,” said Hart. “I don’t know whether it would be constitutional or not,” said Johnson.

The Gleaner of April 24 reported Gaines had a crew of men at work on the building – and that the attempt to buy the property from Gaines had ended in a stalemate.

“Immediately after news got abroad of the new owner, protests were made against the location of the business in that section, devoted solely to residences and church purposes.”

Phelps Lambert, who lived at 117 S. Elm St., along with other neighbors, were “incensed at the invasion of their neighborhood by the colored undertaker” and they asked him to name a price. Gaines said he would accept $8,517.

“Lambert said the committee, believing the figure too high, asked Gaines to itemize the amount he had spent since he became owner and, according to Lambert, Gaines refused to do so. Gaines, according to Lambert, said he had been out $2,800 over the purchase price, but did not furnish the committee a statement of the total amount.”

Keep in mind that all the while this was taking place the Ku Klux Klan was making public appearances every week or so in Henderson County. (I’ll be writing more about the KKK in next week’s column.) I’ve seen no indication, however, that Gaines received any threats from the KKK in regard to this disagreement.

There are several possible explanations for that. One, Gaines was an Evansville resident and had incorporated his Evansville funeral home in 1918. He also had one in Paris, Kentucky.

Another possible explanation is that Gaines had been a regional player in Republican politics since at least 1882 and had been appointed to federal patronage positions by Presidents Chester A. Arthur, Benjamin Harrison, and William McKinley, according to the Notable Kentucky African Americans Database.

The NKAA noted that Sam J. Roberts, editor of the Lexington Leader, in an 1898 letter to President McKinley called Gaines “the most trusted lieutenant among the Negroes in the campaigning for delegates and electoral votes and is the recognized Negro leader of Kentucky.”

Republican presidents held the White House throughout the 1920s.

Considering that Gaines also owned multiple businesses and property in several states, you might conclude he was no one to trifle with.

An 1897 book by W.D. Johnson called “Prominent Negro Men and Women of Kentucky” makes it clear he not only stood up for himself but also was reliable “for his strong fealty to his race.”

Gaines was born April 15, 1858, in Dayton, Ohio, and while still a teenager he quit school and with a partner built a factory in Sunbury, Ohio, to manufacture wagon parts. Health reasons prompted him to move to Covington in 1875, where for years he was a member of the Republican Executive Committee of both Kenton County and the city of Covington.

He reached the highest levels of the Masons and the Odd Fellows orders, “But the society in which he takes greatest interest, is the United Brothers of Friendship. This is due, no doubt, to Mr. Gaines’ interest in the advancement of his race, this being distinctly a Negro organization.”

W.D. Johnson’s book also gives a more personal view of the man: “Mr. Gaines’ strong forte is that of oratory. He has a great command of words, an easy flow of language and a graceful mode of gesture, all combined making him one of the most eloquent and effective orators in the state” of Kentucky.

“In manner, Mr. Gaines is gentlemanly, suave and gracious, winning friends at every turn and holding them by his upright character and his hospitable nature.”

Gaines died Aug. 3, 1940, in Evansville and is buried in Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell.

The funeral home he built at 16 S. Elm St. lasted for five decades and was bought by First Missionary Baptist Church in 1976, which uses it as an annex.

75 YEARS AGO

Luther Skaggs, a name well-known locally because he’s one of two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients from Henderson County, was running for county clerk in 1949, according to his announcement in the April 10 Gleaner.

He was honored for “conspicuous gallantry” while fighting the Imperial Japanese Army July 21-22, 1944, at Guam.

“I shall never forget the rousing reception given me by the people of Henderson and Henderson County in 1945,” he said.

That rousing reception didn’t translate into votes, however. Results of the Aug. 6 election showed Glenn A. Wilson as the winner 4,013 to 808.

50 YEARS AGO

A wildcat strike at Anaconda Aluminum’s Sebree smelter was called illegal because it was in violation of the company’s contract with Local 142 of the Aluminum Workers International Union, according to The Gleaner of April 11, 1974.

Workers began leaving their posts about 4 p.m. and at 11 p.m. the same day Sheriff J.T. Southard served a restraining order on the workers who remained at the plant gates.

The Gleaner of April 16 said the strike lasted four days and approximately 60 people involved were suspended.

Spokesmen for the striking miners said they acted because a compatriot had been fired without union representation.

The Gleaner of May 7 reported six of the men involved pleaded guilty to contempt charges and were each fined $1.

25 YEARS AGO

A photo in The Gleaner of April 9, 1999, depicted Marvin Duncan, owner of Sole-Man’s Shoe Repair on South Main Street, chatting with friend and customer Allen Thurman Jr. while enjoying the nice weather.

“There’s a lot of pairs (of shoes) in there but not any big enough for Junior,” Duncan said with a laugh as Thurman looked around.

Duncan said he had been in the shoe repair business for nearly 57 years.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Henderson history: Black undertaker stirred up Chamber of Commerce in 1924