Henderson dance team snags national championship win

Amazon has quietly introduced a "special store" called Bazaar in India, featuring affordable and trendy fashion and lifestyle products, as it ramps up efforts against Walmart-owned Flipkart and Reliance's Ajio, which have made deeper inroads in the Indian fast-fashion market. The world's largest e-commerce firm has rolled out the new store on its India Android app. Amazon began recruiting sellers for the new store in February, TechCrunch previously reported, promising them "hassle-free" delivery, zero referral fees, and access to a vast customer base.