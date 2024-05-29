Henderson County police trainer assault charge dropped, but instructors, program suspended

Police have dropped an assault charge against a Henderson County community college law enforcement trainer, but the state commission that certifies officers and training programs has suspended the college's program and six of its instructors, saying they were complicit in "egregious rule violations."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Attorney General Josh Stein said his office was investigating the program.

The assault charge was brought by Chase Matthew Quin, 24, of Pisgah Forest, who according to a Dec. 5, 2023, Blue Ridge Community College news release, completed his Basic Law Enforcement Training last winter.

Quin brought the misdemeanor simple assault charge against Deputy Isaiah Dwyer with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office last fall, according to a Nov. 16 report with the Hendersonville Police Department. In the report, whose narrative was redacted, Quin said Dwyer assaulted him during a Nov. 15 training, using "personal weapons," which can mean things such as hands, fists, feet and teeth. Quin sustained minor injuries, the report said.

The sheriff's office asked the Hendersonville Police Department to investigate the charge, HPD spokesperson Allison Justus told the Citizen Times May 28. To avoid conflicts of interest, law enforcement agencies often ask the State Bureau of Investigation to open criminal probes into their officers if they are charged. But sometimes they reach out to other local law enforcement agencies, SBI spokesperson Anjanette Grube told the Citizen Times. The sheriff's office did not say why it chose HPD.

"Our investigators did not find probable cause for criminal charges," Justus said.

That determination was made "a week or so" after the charge was brought, she said. HPD Chief Blair Myhand said that was a few days after all witnesses were interviewed, though he did not give a specific date. The report lists as witnesses three sheriff's office staff.

The Citizen Times was unable to contact Quin May 28.

Reached May 28 by phone, Dwyer declined to comment, referring questions to the sheriff's office. In a statement to the Citizen Times, Sheriff Lowell Griffin said District Attorney Andrew Murray also reviewed the case and found that there was "no evidence of malicious intent."

"Deputy Dwyer remains on full duty in good standing with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office," Griffin said. A spokesperson for the sheriff confirmed no deputies had been suspended from duty in connection to the college program.

"We support Blue Ridge Community College in their endeavor to correct any issues they have and look forward to partnering with them in the future," the sheriff said.

The sheriff's office has faced criticism over questionable actions by deputies in the last two years, including the shooting of a dog on its owner's property, a school resource officer striking an elementary school student who failed to remove a hood, the beating, stunning and restraining of Christopher Hensley of Fletcher who died shortly thereafter and the shooting of an autistic man. Murray, the DA, declined to prosecute in all but the last case − though one legal expert said that charge was too lenient.

The six trainers are set to go before the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission in August, according to commission spokesperson Laura Brewer.

The attorney general's office said it was investigating the program, though it was not clear how that related to the commission's work.

"I can confirm our office is investigating, but I am unable to comment on any ongoing investigation," said Attorney General's Office spokesperson Olivia Weidie, May 24.

Brewer declined to comment further about the commission's actions. Minutes from a May 8 meeting of the commission did not name the instructors. The Citizen Times has requested personnel records for all the program's instructors from the N.C. Community College System and Dwyer's record from the county.

BLET program temporarily suspended

Blue Ridge spokesperson Erica Allison said the college "immediately paused its BLET program last fall amid concerning conditions and actions of certain instructors."

Allison declined to answer a question about any injuries to students.

The college also reached out to the state commission to help with an internal review of the law enforcement training program, Allison said May 28.

With a new strategy in place, the Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission supported restarting the BLET in spring 2024, she said. But the program got shut down again, Allison said.

"Upon recently gaining additional information regarding conditions within the program, Blue Ridge leadership made the decision to voluntarily pause the BLET course on May 8," she said.

Allison said the college's findings about the program have not conflicted with what the commission has found. Students finished their training at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, she said, where they can complete the course in July.

She referred other questions to the state certification commission. While commission spokesperson Brewer declined further comment, minutes from the commission's May 8 meeting showed extreme actions taken by that appointed body which determined there were "egregious rule violations related to the BLET Subject Control Arrest Techniques block of instruction."

Those spurred emergency rule making to deal with the issue, according to the minutes.

In following actions, the commission voted to suspend accreditation of the college's BLET school program, its Speed Measurement Instrument school, its instructor school "and delivery of all other commission courses."

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Police trainer assault charge dropped, but trainers, program halted