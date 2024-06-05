Henderson city councilman denies questions of conflict of interest regarding 3 Kids Mine vote

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson City Councilman Dan Stewart denied any conflict of interest following a vote on a major redevelopment project—which he previously consulted on.

Residents reached out to 8 News Now last week to investigate Dan Stewart’s Nov. 21, 2023 vote on the Three Kids Mine remediation and development and asked if he had any conflict of interest.

A Colorado River Commission of Nevada bio page on Councilman Stewart indicated some connection between him and his work with Three Kids Mine.

“Dan is presently focusing his efforts on opportunities in Southern Nevada,” the author of the online bio wrote. “He is a key consultant on the politically important Three Kids Mine remediation and development project.”

The time of possible consultation matches with Stewart’s time working for Valley Construction, but a 2017 resignation document indicated Stewart had not filled that position for seven years.

Councilman Stewart responded to 8 News Now regarding the information on the government website.

“I want to assertively state that there has been no conflict of interest in my role,” Stewart wrote. “My role as a consultant for Valley Construction ended in 2017, and it has been five years since my cooling-off period ended.”

According to Councilman Stewart, the knowledge he gained from consultation work at Valley Construction helped him better understand items the city council votes on.

“I feel my experience gives me a depth of knowledge to be of even greater service to the community on these matters,” he wrote.

Councilman Stewart wrote he has an obligation to vote on projects that impact the City of Henderson, and repeated there was no conflict of interest during last year’s vote on Three Kids Mine, now called Lakemoor Canyon Redevelopment Area.

“I am optimistic about the remediation and development plans for the Lakemoor Canyon Redevelopment area,” Stewart wrote. “I stand behind my votes to approve the development agreement, master plan, and parks agreement on November 21, 2023.”

Remediation work continues at the Three Kids Mine site which plans show will accommodate approximately 3,000 homes.

