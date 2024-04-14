Henderson barricade situation passes 24-hour mark
Fed Chair Jerome Powell faces a new round of ominous comparisons to the mid-1970s as inflation concerns heat back up and political pressures intensify.
A portable speaker is a great way to listen to music. You can connect them to your phone, computer, or tablet to play your favorite songs on the go.
As anticipation builds for Saturday's UFC 300, the battle-scarred fighters all gathered on one stage Thursday, reminding fans that no one moves through this sport unscathed.
These cozy kicks with over 8,900 five-star fans were my overseas travel must-have.
What does Taylor Swift have in common with a group of improv comedians pretending to be wizards? Dropout's Dungeons & Dragons actual play show, Dimension 20, is getting pretty close to selling out a 19,000-seat venue just hours after ticket sales opened to the general public. When I was playing D&D in the early eighties, I would have never believed that there was a future where people would watch live D&D at Madison Square Garden.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
Instagram’s status update feature, Notes, will soon be more prominent in the app.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
'What sets it apart is its impressive staying power,' says one fan. 'It also doesn't settle into lines.'
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
There's no one standout pass rusher from this year's group, but plenty of styles for teams to pick from in the draft.
It's a no-brainer in a tech-heavy household, plus it has a 12-month replacement period.
“I can't ask for more, except for maybe, like, four hits," the 20-year-old said after going 0-for-4 in Baltimore's 7-5 win.
Sometimes the right tool can mean the difference between minor inconvenience and a major problem.
Marshall portable speakers are up to 25 percent off right now. This includes the fetching Middleton speaker, which is available for $237 instead of $300.
It's close between the top two for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and there are a ton of other guys worth getting excited about in a deep class.
Peter Higgs, the famous physicist who predicted the Higgs boson particle, has passed away at the age of 94. He won the Nobel Prize in 2013 for his research.
The biggest news stories this morning: Congress looks into blocking piracy sites in the US, Starlink terminals are reportedly being used by Russian forces in Ukraine, Apple Vision Pro, two months later.
Boomers are set to pass on as much as $90 trillion in assets to younger generations.