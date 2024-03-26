Henderson-area rescue foundation helps give dog second chance at life
A two-year-old poodle mix is getting a second chance at life after he was found wandering around Charleston and Rainbow boulevards alone.
A two-year-old poodle mix is getting a second chance at life after he was found wandering around Charleston and Rainbow boulevards alone.
If the Giants do select a QB, how soon will they expect him to compete? And what will that mean for Daniel Jones?
Gen Zers are turning to social media for ways to help pay back student loans.
With gas prices consistently climbing, see which cards can help you save the most at the pump.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
Kyle Smith is fresh off leading Washington State to its first NCAA tournament since 2008 this spring.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself: 'It almost looks like a piece of art,' she said.
Mark Byington led the Dukes to a 32-4 record this season and their first NCAA tournament win since 1983.
Shoppers say the RoC formula gave them visibly plumper, more hydrated skin — it's worth a try at nearly 45% off.
T-Mobile’s annual deal for baseball fans is back. From Tuesday through Sunday, the carrier’s customers can claim a free yearlong subscription to MLB.TV for live and on-demand streaming access to the entire Major League Baseball season.
The Mustang Unleashed tour welcomes 2024 Mustang owners to 12 stops around the country for drift demos, hot laps, and tuning sessions.
A federal judge sided against Elon Musk today, dismissing a lawsuit brought by Musk and X that targeted a nonprofit that researches online hate. X sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) last year, accusing the group of spreading misleading claims after it published a series of unflattering reports about hate and extremism on the platform. In the lawsuit, X claimed that it lost "tens of millions of dollars" as a direct result of the CCDH's research.
A furious rally on Wall Street to start 2024 took a breather at the beginning of the final week of the year's first quarter.
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida just signed into law a bill that requires parental consent for kids under 16 to hold social media accounts. It also completely prevents children under 14 from joining these platforms.
The actress has been spotted wearing a variety of the comfortable and breathable Asics for years.
Superior to gas generators in nearly every way, the Ultra is great for weathering power outages or living off-grid.
Also on sale for only $6: The superstar's go-to eyelash curler. It's currently 50% off.
Make her day extra special with these heartfelt picks from Cozy Earth, Anthropologie and more.
This is the lowest price ever for the Gold Bond favorite — and it's earned over 20,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
An expert shares advice for sharing a cancer diagnosis with children.