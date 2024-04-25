Helping Hand Clinic relocates; 30 years and counting for free clinic

Apr. 25—You could say it was a healthy move.

Sanford's Helping Hand Clinic recently relocated from the Mann Center at 507 N. Steele St. to 409 Carthage St.

Bill Huggins, the organization's board chair, said the new location has more room and more visibility. Previously, the non-profit was in a basement that was shared with an adult daycare center.

Now they have a former doctor's office to themselves. Executive Director Gwendolyn Lee said the clinic started in a 20x12-foot room at that location a little over 30 years ago, but relocated to the Mann Center several years later.

"The Helping Hand Clinic is proud to return home after 26 years," she said, noting it moved April 22.

The new location has 2,600 square feet compared to 2,200 that they had before, according to Huggins, who noted they weren't allowed to put up a sign outside their previous location. Because they were in the basement, clients often couldn't find them.

The clinic is funded entirely through donations from individuals and businesses, Huggins said. They provide medical, dental and eye exams, prescription medications and medical supplies.

The move, which cost about $20,000, was entirely funded through donations, he said.

Huggins noted that the clinic has been able to spread its wings more since the board hired Lee about a year and a half ago. She has increased the number of grants and donations, he said. Lee said their current year budget is somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000. It is supported by some 4,000 people and 400 businesses who have donated.

The added funding has enabled the clinic to increase coverage for area residents from 150% of the federal poverty level to 300%.

This will cover not just the working poor but also some middle class folks who can't afford insurance through their employer, even if it is considered "affordable" by the federal government. The current affordability threshold is about 10% of one's income, but some may not be able to afford that.

Lee noted that North Carolina expanded its Medicaid services in January, but that would likely have left some in a so-called "donut hole."

Seven employees work for the nonprofit, including Lee and her assistant, Angela Hamilton, who has worked there for 14 years, along with a registered nurse, a certified nurse's aide and a pharmacy manager.

Hamilton said she enjoys helping people in need and added that she has great co-workers.

Seven professionals, including doctors, nurse practitioners and nurse's assistants, volunteer their time at the clinic.

Some upcoming fundraisers include a golf tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. May 18 at the Sanford Golf Course and their inaugural wine social from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on June 24 at 200 Independence Drive.

Lee noted that Dr. Marty Pate founded the clinic after Dr. Samuel Siliberto gave them a room at his business. They are renting their current building from retired Dr. Mohan Deochand, Hamilton said.