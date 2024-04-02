Help wanted in search for puppy stolen from an SC home, sheriff’s office says

A puppy was stolen from a South Carolina home and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the missing dog.

The puppy, shown to have a white and brown coat in a picture shared by the sheriff’s office, was taken at about 7 p.m. on March 30, according to a news release.

Information about the dog’s breed, age and gender was not available.

A puppy was reported stolen by the sheriff’s office.

The puppy was taken from inside a home in the Glendale subdivision in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said.

Surveillance footage shows that whoever took the puppy left the home in a white sedan.

Nothing else was reported missing by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the missing dog’s whereabouts, or who might have information about the incident, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, x. 80176, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.