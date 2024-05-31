Help wanted: Panel searching for next UA president wants ‘visionary and effective’ leader

Officials leading the search for the 23rd president of the University of Arizona said they are looking for a “visionary and effective” leader.

On Thursday, the body overseeing the state's public universities released a 39-page brochure detailing what that might look like.

Following several weeks of committee meetings and community listening sessions, the Arizona Board of Regents shared their priorities in the hunt to replace current president Robert Robbins — who will step down by the end of his term in 2026 or sooner. The group put emphasis on cultural understanding, communication skills and the ability to guide the university through transition and growth.

The board previously faced criticism after multiple shared governance leaders said they had been excluded from the search process. Afterward, the board expanded their listening sessions which met with multiple student and faculty organizations.

What is the board looking for?

In the brochure and additional documents released this week, the board laid out five of the top qualities they will look for in the applicants. They include:

Academic and research excellence

Visionary leadership

Interpersonal and engagement style

Student-centered engagement

Strategic and tactical managerial experience

The regents also highlighted the need for a president who demonstrates "financial acumen, including understanding the consequences of financial and budgetary decisions, and a record of success in creating financially sustainable budget models for large, complex organizations." The school currently faces a multimillion-dollar budget deficit that officials expect to bring down to $52 million by next year.

Fletcher McCusker, CEO of UAVenture Capital, said he wanted to see even more information provided to the candidates about the school's finances given its impact on the institution. Other committee officials assured that more background is included for candidates outside of the application.

"There's been a lot of dramatic changes to this university from state appropriations to tuition to differential tuition to athletic income," he said. "Anyone who is interviewing for this job ought to be intimate with those numbers."

What’s the status of the search?

On Thursday, the board officially released a profile of their ideal presidential candidate after receiving feedback from both its advisory committee and community responses collected from a survey earlier this month.

Nearly 3,800 alumni, students and faculty responded to the survey sent out by the board. The responses called for a new leader who showed “integrity” and “ethics.” More than 400 people participated in the listening sessions and 72 emails were sent to the board. The largest group providing feedback was alumni at 37%.

While the application was just recently released, SP&A Executive Search official Alberto Pimental said his team has been making calls to potential candidates. Pimental previously warned the committee that UA will be heading into a competitive market for this hire with many top-tier universities also on the lookout for new leaders, adding a potential time element to the search.

What are the search rules?

The board approved search guidelines earlier this month that set parameters on how they will select the next president. Similar guidelines were used in the 2020 presidential search at Northern Arizona University.

While the board has enlisted help from its appointed advisory board and a search consultant, the board itself will choose the next UA president through a public vote.

The presidential search must comply with the state’s open meetings laws, but they can keep candidates confidential for much of the search process in cases where they’re actively employed at other colleges or for other reasons why they would want to remain private. As few as one candidate may be made public and brought in for an on-campus visit. The board and the committee can also meet privately when they discuss legal matters.

After the search is over, the board will release non-personally identifiable information about the candidates such as type of position, age and ethnicity.

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her athrummel@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @helenrummel.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Where University of Arizona’s search for its next president stands