'To help us remember': Visitors, park rangers honor 1889 flood victims on 135th anniversary

SIDMAN, Pa. – Three weeks ago, Nico Spinos and his classmates poured sand into the 2,209 paper luminarias used to honor the lives lost in the 1889 Johnstown flood.

On Friday, the 6-year-old joined his father, Gino, at Johnstown Flood National Memorial for a lesson on why the tragedy still resonates 135 years later.

“Anytime I travel and say I’m from Johnstown, the response is always, ‘The flood, right?’ ” Gino Spinos said. “This was a chance for me to show him this place and let him see what it’s really about.”

For Spinos, now living in Sidman, the 1889 flood is still Johnstown’s greatest and most tragic story, and something he hopes his son will one day grow to truly understand.

They were among a steady flow of visitors who traveled to Johnstown Flood National Memorial to mark the flood’s anniversary Friday and remember the men, women and children who were lost.

At 4:07 p.m., the moment the floodwaters reached Johnstown 135 years ago, rangers from the National Park Service carried two wreaths decorated with white roses to the north and south abutments that still remain from the ruined dam.

Each ranger raised one hand to salute the 2,209 flood victims. A matching number of luminarias – simple lanterns made by putting candles in paper bags weighed down by sand – were lit before the sun set on the walkway to the dam ruins and the nearby visitor center.

Ranger Elizabeth Shope said the memorial receives hundreds of visitors each year on the flood’s anniversary.

“We’re so glad that the community comes out every year to help us remember the 2,209 victims of the flood,” she said.

To Spinos, it’s an unforgettable tale. After the dam broke on May 31, 1889, nearly 20 million tons of water formed a wall 75 feet high as it descended into Johnstown.

“If you understand the geography of the land here and the path that water followed, there’s just the sheer awe of it,” Spinos said.

But Friday’s event also drew people who knew little about the moment.

Deborah Hill, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, traveled to the memorial Friday knowing “almost nothing” about the flood. She said she was traveling through the region and decided to make a detour to Johnstown after visiting Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County.

She spent part of her afternoon listening to the National Park Service’s recorded account of a 16-year-old who survived the flood. Victor Heiser’s tale looms large inside the visitor center, where a lifelike exhibit shows the teen clutching onto a barn roof.

“It’s just amazing something like that happened,” Hill said.

Jim Effinger, a 25-year volunteer at the park, credited the National Park Service for holding to its mission to memorialize the flood victims.

“It’s been 135 years,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the Park Service, those people would be forgotten to history.”

Weekend events

The flood’s 135th anniversary was Friday, but history fans will still have several chances to learn about the event this weekend.

Johnstown Flood National Memorial opens at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Guests can join Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the National Park Service for an interpretive tour that takes participants by bus from the flood memorial’s visitor center to the South Fork Hunting and Fishing Club’s clubhouse and Grandview Cemetery before returning to the flood memorial.

Guides will dress the part as historical figures from that day, including Heiser and Red Cross founder Clara Barton, to recount their experiences in the tragic flood or its aftermath.

The tour, which is expected to wrap at 4 p.m, includes a showing of the flood documentary “Black Friday.”

Tickets can be purchased online at JAHA’s website or at events.eventgroove.com/event/Interpreted-Tour-Of-The-1889-Flood-93405, and the event includes a commemorative booklet.

The Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown, opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. A one-day special exhibition telling the story of the National Guard’s involvement in flood relief through artifacts and displays is being offered on the third floor of the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The exhibit is free to JAHA members or with a paid museum admission.