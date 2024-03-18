Help us choose this week's Fox Cities Student of the Week

While seniors often make their mark in our Student of the Week poll, this week's poll features two younger students, a sophomore from Menasha High School and a junior from Appleton West.

Voting is open through noon Thursday, March 21, for this week's Student of the Week poll. The winner will be announced March 25.

Nominations were lightly edited for length and clarity. Here are this week's finalists:

Bryn Keberlein, grade 10, Menasha High School

"Bryn joined the Menasha School District as a freshman and started working on ‘Building a Community of Excellence.’ She chose to come to Menasha versus her home district because she wanted to be part of what the Menasha High School community has to offer. She leads by example through her kind and inclusive personality. She says hi to staff members in the hallways and works hard to make others feel welcome. She is a great peer leader for our Sources of Strength team.

"This year she volunteered to be a writing coach at the MHS Writing Center. She wanted to help students with their writing, and she is very good at this. She is patient, listens, and offers helpful feedback.

"Bryn challenged herself last year with both English honors and AP Human Geography. She branched out into art classes, creative writing, and Japanese. Her grades last year also show she values academic excellence. This year she is following the same path and taking Geometry and Advanced Algebra Trig this trimester, along with arts classes and Japanese. In Geometry, Bryn is a leader in her team and patiently explains concepts that others do not understand. She takes pride in her work and encourages others to do the same. She often explains her thinking out loud and gets her teammates to productively struggle through the problems.

"We are honored to recommend Bryn Keberlein for Student of the Week."

-Lynn Melendy, Student Services Secretary

Abigail Winters, grade 11, Appleton West High School

"Abigail Winters represents what makes Appleton West High School great. She is an intelligent and determined young lady who takes a full college prep schedule and manages to achieve a 3.982 GPA despite her many commitments. Abigail is a second degree black belt and instructor in taekwondo. She has won numerous awards and competitions, including recognition as grand champion in a MAPMA tournament in November, as well as the grand champion in weaponry recently for the Wisconsin Sport Karate League. Abigail is in the process of testing for her 3rd degree black belt.

"Abigail has been an active participant in the Student Leadership Program sponsored by Gulf Stream. Thanks to her involvement in SLP and her job, Abigail intends to continue pursuing both martial arts and business while attending a four-year college so she can eventually run her own martial arts studio. Abigail is an active participant in school organizations including Kantorei (choir), chamber choir, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and serving as a Teachers Assistant, all while earning herself highest honors on the honor rolls. Abigail also continues her leadership roles participating in community plays with the fine arts department of Xavier High School.

"Abigail is an avid traveler and enjoys camping and being outdoors. She works seasonally as an employee for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers."

-Morgan Still, administrative assistant

About Student of the Week

This contest will run every week. Polls open Mondays and close at noon Thursdays, with one vote allowed per person per day. Students from public, private and home high schools in the Fox Cities are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@postcrescent.com.

Rebecca Loroff is an education reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Student of the Week finalists are sophomore and junior from Menasha, Appleton West