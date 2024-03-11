Help us choose the next Des Moines area Student of the Week

Each week, principals and other school staff in the Des Moines area nominate excellent high schoolers for our new Student of the Week program.

Like the Des Moines Register's popular Athlete of the Week, this new series highlights successes in academics and extracurriculars. Staff from 29 schools in Polk, Dallas and Warren counties are asked each week to nominate a student they think rises to the occasion.

We'll turn to the public for help choosing that week's winner.

The public can vote on this week's Student of the Week contest through noon on Thursday, March 14. The winner will be announced March 15.

Here are this week's finalists:

Jazmine Dixson, Roosevelt High School

Jazmine “Jazzy” Dixson exhibits unity, equity and integrity exemplifying Roosevelt’s pillars of Excellence as evident by the testimonies provided by staff. Mr. Daley notes that Jazzy attends class every day and comes prepared, ready to learn. As Jazzy engages more and more with content, she enjoys holding conversations about what she is learning. Mr. Benitez shares that Jazzy is an excellent leader in the classroom. Jazzy can be witnessed supporting other students in understanding mathematical concepts and supporting the overall culture of the classroom. Mr. Benitez also shares that she is a meaningful member of the learning environment and is striving to excellence daily. Jazzy also is a member of Roosevelt’s band and theater programs.

— Lisa Hesse, associate principal

Dorian Hilson, East High School

Dorian Hilson is an 11th grader at East and is simply the best! He participates in a variety of activities and takes immense pride in being an East High Scarlet. He is positive when others aren't, supportive when people are struggling, and always does his best. He is involved in track, football, wrestling, Unified bowling and basketball all while taking his academics very seriously. Dorian is polite, courteous and helpful to all adults in the building as well. We could not ask for a better student to represent East High School.

— Jill Versteeg, principal

Patrick Lee, ADM High School

Patrick received a distinctive honor when he found out from his high school counselor that he is among the less than 1% of 1.5 million students across the country who earned a perfect PSAT/NMSQT score this school year. Patrick is a well-rounded student who participates in band, cross-country and more. His ADM teachers are so proud of him and this huge accomplishment.

— Melonie Gill-Carreon, high school counselor

Carly Krogman, Martensdale-St. Marys Jr./Sr. High School

As told by Mrs. Phillips, 10th grader Carly Krogman is currently in geometry class. She missed several class sessions and upon her return worked hard, asked questions and completed all her missing work in a timely manner. While she was working toward completing her own work she helped other students through motivation, answering questions and providing clarification. Carly succeeds through hard work and perseverance and while doing this provides a model for others. This shows her shining character that has grown throughout the year. Her continual patience, perseverance and kindness make her my choice for Student of the Week.

— Joshua D. Moser, principal

About Student of the Week

This is a weekly contest. Polls will open on Mondays and close on Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Des Moines area are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@dmreg.com.

