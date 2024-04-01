Help us choose the next Des Moines area Student of the Week

Published Caption: School desks. [Stock photo] Original Caption: School desks.

Des Moines area school staff have nominated three high school students for the Register's new Student of the Week poll.

Staff from 29 schools in Polk, Dallas and Warren counties are asked each week to nominate a standout student.

The public can vote once a day for Student of the Week through noon on Thursday, April 4. The winner will be announced April 5.

Here are this week's nominees:

Related: The votes are in: Charlie Timm of Roosevelt High School named Student of the Week

Abraham Eugenio, East High School

Sophomore Abraham Eugenio is one of the most considerate, polite young men we have ever met. He is a leader and role model for other deaf and hard of hearing students and all students at East High School. He participates in sports including basketball and track. Abraham is very serious about his education and is driven to earn his high grades every semester. His work ethic is setting him up for his future plans of attending college following high school. Abraham serves as a perfect example of being involved in activities while also taking his education very seriously. He encourages others to do their best and his great sense of humor shines daily. Teachers comment that Abraham is humble, intelligent, independent and gracious for any and all opportunities to advance throughout his life. He is a leader in the classroom and spreads joy to others. Anyone who has the pleasure of interacting with him is truly lucky.

— Polly Brekke, DHH coordinator, and Jill Versteeg, East High School principal

Patrick Lee, Adel DeSoto Minburn High School

Junior Patrick Lee received a distinctive honor when he found out from his high school counselor that he is among the less than 1% of 1.5 million students across the country who earned a perfect PSAT/NMSQT score this school year. Patrick is a well-rounded student who participates in Band, Cross-Country and more. His ADM teachers are so proud of him and this huge accomplishment.

— Melonie Gill-Carreon, high school counselor

Elley Waters, Martensdale-St. Marys Junior/Senior High School

Junior Elley Waters is an outstanding student and artist. She designed the program cover for our spring play and has several exceptional pieces of art on display in the hallways and in classrooms. Beyond that, she exhibits academic excellence in all of the classes she takes. Elley is a great example of what it means to be a Blue Devil!

— Maria Chiovaro, library associate and drama co-director

About Student of the Week

This is a weekly contest. Polls open on Mondays and close on Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Des Moines area are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Help us choose the next Des Moines area Student of the Week