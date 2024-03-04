Help us choose the Green Bay Press Gazette Student of the Week for March 8

GREEN BAY — Each week, principals and other school officials nominate outstanding high school students for our Student of the Week contest, but we need the public's help selecting a winner.

Voting is open for this week's contest through noon Thursday, March 7; the winner will be announced Friday, March 8.

Here are this week's finalists:

Kylynn Stevens, West High School, grade 11

Kylynn Stevens was nominated by West High art teacher Annie Larsen for her free throw helping West's girls basketball team win their Feb. 5 game.

Alaina Heesacker, Notre Dame Academy, grade 12

"Aliana is the most genuine, kind, thoughtful, respectful and enjoyable young lady I have had the pleasure of knowing. She strives for excellence in everything she sets to accomplish. She is an excellent student and leader. I am blessed to know her."

-Catherine Kirschling, receptionist

About Student of the Week

Do you want your student to be considered for Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentofthweek@greenbaypressgazette.com.

