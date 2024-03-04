Help us choose the Ames Tribune's Student of the Week

Another voting period for the Ames Tribune's Student of the Week poll is live.

Each week, principals and other school staff in Story County nominate excellent high schoolers for the Ames Tribune's new student recognition program.

This series highlights success in academics and extracurriculars. Staff at Story County-area schools will select a student they think rises to the occasion, and AmesTrib.com readers vote to determine the winners.

The public can vote on this week's contest at Amestrib.com through noon on Thursday, March 7. The student with the most votes will be announced on Friday, March 8. An accompanying story will be published in each Sunday's Ames Tribune.

Last week's winner was Erynn Dulaney of Colo-NESCO.

Here are the Student of the Week nominees for the week March 4:

Anna Saltzman, Gilbert

Anna Saltzman is a junior student who recently earned FFA's highest honor given by the state, the Iowa FFA degree. Saltzman is a highly successful student, with straight A's in classes that include DMACC coursework. She also participates in multiple sports and extracurricular activities at Gilbert High School, and is noted by teachers as a kind leader.

Avery Lambert, Colo-NESCO

Avery Lambert is a junior who is participating in FCCLA and is a state competitor with FBLA (CN's first State Competitor in the school's new business club). Outside of school, he keeps busy working as many hours as possible at his part-time job at Good & Quick in Zearing. He plans to attend Iowa State and major in business. He is off to a good start as he is already happy to discuss his favorite stocks.

Sophie Comegys, Collins-Maxwell

Sophie Comegys, a senior at Collins-Maxwell, stands out for her academic excellence. She's on track to obtain her Associate's Degree from DMACC before graduating high school, which is a testament to her dedication to her academics. As president of the Student Council and a committed member of the National Honor Society, she demonstrates both leadership and community spirit.

