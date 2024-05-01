How you can help out some tiny puppies and kittens | OKC-area news, events

You can shows kittens and puppies some love at a shower hosted by Tiny Bubbles Wine Bar.

Tiny Bubbles Wine Bar will be hosting the Puppy & Kitten Shower from 4 to 6 p.m. May 8 at its brand-new location at the Shoppes at NorthPark, 12100 N May Ave.

Every spring, there is an influx of neonate kittens and puppies, under 6 weeks of age, come into our program and they need your help to stock up on supplies for all the new tiny babies in our care.

To shop the shower registry, go to https://tinyurl.com/42rt2hun. To make a monetary donation, go to https://tinyurl.com/yeyn4w4a.

Norman Youth Council is accepting applications

NORMAN — The city of Norman is accepting applications for the 2024-2025 Norman Youth Council Class from high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who are active in their school and community and are interested in learning about local government.

Applicants will need to provide a completed application, along with two letters of recommendation from adults familiar with their leadership skills and service to the community. Applications are due by May 24.

To learn more about the Norman Youth Council or to get an application, go to Normanok.gov/city-norman-youth-council. Interested parties can also call 405-366-5422 or email deedra.vice@normanok.gov.

DHS invites energy assistance public comments

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is seeking public comments about the federally funded Energy Assistance program through a public comment meeting at 11 a.m. May 7 in room C48 at the Sequoyah Memorial office building, 2400 N Lincoln Blvd.

Public comment will be limited to three minutes per speaker. Written comment submissions are also acceptable and may be sent via email to Liheap2@okdhs.org or by mail to Oklahoma Human Services, Attention LIHEAP, P.O. Box 25352, Oklahoma City, OK 73125-0352.

A virtual meeting is also available at https://tinyurl.com/sdj28vjz.

Church to host senior Living Truth Series

The free Senior Living Truth Series will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 9 in the ATRIUM at Crossings Community Church, 14600 N Portland.

The free series focuses its attention this month on widowhood from the female perspective. The seminar will feature a panel of resilient women who have gracefully, and sometimes not so gracefully, moved through the challenging journey.

Seminar pre-registration is available by calling 405-563-7501 or going online at www.seniorlivingtruthseries.com.

Children's choir plans spring concert

The Ambassadors’ Children and Youth Choir will present its 2024 spring concert at 5 p.m. May 4, at Evangelistic Baptist Church of Christ, 3129 Martin Luther King Ave. The concert theme is “Love for a Song.”

The spring concert will highlight the repertoire of the group, including songs from the spirituals, gospel, African, popular and Broadway genres. In addition to numbers by the full choir, some members will showcase their individual vocal, instrumental and dance talents.

Admission to the concert is free, but a love offering will be taken. For more information, call Noble at 405-427-5839.

Festival of the Child is Saturday

With over 60 areas of fun, the family-friendly Festival of the Child is the day for children to make their mark on the galaxy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 at City Park, 2200 S Holly, in Yukon.

New highlights this year are a Star-Wars themed costume contest on the Entertainment Stage, musical performances, balloon & magic show, a new maze to strengthen your Jedi mind, and the Darth Vader dunk tank!

Admission bracelets are on sale now. Advance bracelets are $5 through Friday, May 3, and $8 the day of the event.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.yukonok.gov/catalog under the Special Events tab.

If you have any questions, please call 405-350-8937.

