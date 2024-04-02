Can you help state police find a missing Red Lion man?

Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 47-year-old Red Lion man, who is missing/endangered.

Michael Ruppert was last seen today, state police said. He was driving a red 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 with a Pennsylvania registration of YDL5830.

Ruppert is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt or a green Carhart jacket, brown work boots and a black hat with a white "C" emblem, a news release states.

Anyone with information may contact state police at (717) 428-1011.

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for Michael Ruppert, 47, of Red Lion. He is missing.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing Red Lion man