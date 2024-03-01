Can you help state police find a man missing from southern York County?
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking help from the public to find a missing Jacobus-area man.
Winston Pinnock, 55, was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Seneca Ridge Drive in Springfield Township, state police said. He might be at special risk of harm or injury.
He is driving a white Chevrolet work van, state police said. It has a Maryland registration of 2A42645.
Pinnock is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call 911 or contact state police at (717) 428-1011.
UPDATE - YORK COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP York is searching for Winston Pinnock. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/BpvRg8j2hA
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 1, 2024
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: State police searching for Jacobus area man who is missing