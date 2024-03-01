Can you help state police find a man missing from southern York County?

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking help from the public to find a missing Jacobus-area man.

Winston Pinnock, 55, was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Seneca Ridge Drive in Springfield Township, state police said. He might be at special risk of harm or injury.

State police are looking for Winston Pinnock, who has been missing for a few days. He was last seen in Springfield Township in southern York County.

He is driving a white Chevrolet work van, state police said. It has a Maryland registration of 2A42645.

Pinnock is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact state police at (717) 428-1011.

UPDATE - YORK COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP York is searching for Winston Pinnock. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/BpvRg8j2hA — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 1, 2024

