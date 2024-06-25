With help of state and federal money, Everglades City rebuilds, makes improvements

A wastewater treatment plant might not be sexy or exciting to most but to those in Everglades City, it's a thing of beauty.

Mayor Howie Grimm says a new plant should have been built 10 years ago to replace a rusting and old facility, but with state and federal grants and loans, it finally is complete on South Copeland Avenue and adding customers from Everglades City, Chokoloskee and Plantation.

"We couldn't do it without grant funding. The community is too small," said Tammie Pernas, Everglades City financial administrator.

Mayor says Everglades City is too small to fund improvements alone

Everglades City Mayor Howie Grimm stands atop the newly built and recently opened wastewater treatment plant that will serve the city, Chokoloskee and Plantation, along with the nearly 1 million visitors the area sees each year.

Located between Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve, Everglades City has a population of 352, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Everglades City couldn't have paid for the $14.8 million plant through utility fees, Pernas said. And the collection system rehabilitation is going to cost another $10 million. Nor can the city tackle the other improvement projects planned for the community without state and federal money, said Grimm. The other planned projects include a new fire station and emergency operations center (ECO) and a community center.Grimm gives credit to U.S. Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Miami), State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) and State Rep. Lauren Melo (R-Naples). All three are seeking re-election this year. Passidomo and Diaz-Balart were at the plant ribbon cutting in Everglades City on June 18."When I say he loves Everglades City, he really loves Everglades City," Grimm said of Diaz-Balart. Without him, Passidomo and Melo, the city would be in trouble, he said."This isn't a sexy thing. A sewer plant is not a sexy thing. But it's really really important - for all three communities," said Diaz-Balart.

Money for the plant came from the State Revolving Fund, a state Land Planning and Administration grant and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding.Grimm said Diaz-Balart, who is a senior member of the House Committee on Appropriations and sits on the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Committee, was directly responsible for the HUD funding.

"I'm really really proud of getting this done," said Diaz-Balart said in an interview at the plant site. "These are small communities. These are the kind of folks that are usually forgotten."

A view of the sludge being treated at Everglades City's new wastewater treatment plant. June 18, 2024.

New plant tested with recent flooding

"Hurricane Irma kind of shined the light on (the desperate need for a new plant)" said Grimm, who took office five days before the Category 5 hurricane hit Southwest Florida on Sept. 10, 2017. A storm surge as high as 10 feet swelled in its wake, putting Everglades City underwater.The wastewater treatment plant was overwhelmed, Grimm said.The new plant was tested the week of June 12 when 8-14 inches of rain fell over portions of South Florida. A raised transformer needs to be replaced and engineers, who haven't handed control over to Everglades City yet, decided they need to add a second 200,000-gallon surge container to the property, said Michael Cannon, utility manager for U.S. Water Corp., which is contracted by Everglades City for its wastewater and drinking water plants."The plant itself is fabulous. It runs great," Cannon said.George Yilmaz, head of Collier County Public Utilities and Public Works, agrees. Yilmaz was on hand for the ribbon cutting, but Collier County is not involved in running the plant."If you can stand at the top of a plant and it doesn't smell, it's cleaning very well," Yilmaz said. There was no smell at the top of the plant.

What's next for Everglades City

"We're building the fire station because growth is coming this way," Grimm said. "We're going to have an EOC (emergency operations center) here. This will be the furthest away EOC in Collier County."

The $13 million project will go out to bid in the next six months, Grimm said, and then hopefully there will be Collier County firefighters again stationed in Everglades City.The new station will replace one that has sunk twice, Grimm said. Workers were securing the roof on the building next to City Hall on June 18.

Work is being done on the roof of the only fire station in Everglades City. Mayor Howie Grimm says the city is working to make the building useable again so Collier County firefighters can work there once more. The city will apply for grants to build a new station.

Grimm said the city has the money for the fire station from the state, thanks to Passidomo and State Senator Bob Rommell (R-Naples).After that, Grimm wants to build a community center and hopes, once again, to find grants to pay for it. Grimm sees the center as a place for children to go after school to get help with homework and to play; for seniors to gather; and for community events. He estimates it to be about $7 million."It's a community center," and "everything that we do is not just for us. It'll be for Chokoloskee and Plantation," he said. "So hopefully we can get that money we put in on the federal side through the congressman. … We'll put it on the state side too. We can't get too much of a rush because I say we can't do more than one thing at a time."

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Everglades City uses state, federal money for improvements