Can you help Spring Garden Township Police? Two individuals robbed 7-Eleven at gunpoint

Spring Garden Township Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven, and they are asking the public for help with identifying two individuals involved.

The robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, March 31 at the convenience store in the 1300 block of Mount Rose Avenue, according to a news release.

Can you help Spring Garden Township Police? Two young males robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint on Sunday, March 31, and officers are working to identify them.

Police say two males in their late teens to early 20s entered the store and robbed the employees at gunpoint.

Both are short to medium in height and have thin builds. They were wearing dark clothing, hoodies, face masks and what appeared to be black and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. One had a colorful "Lucky" graphic design on the back of his hooded sweatshirt, the release states.

Can you help Spring Garden Township Police? Two young males robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint on Sunday, March 31, and officers are working to identify them.

Anyone with information may contact police at (717) 843-0851.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in Spring Garden Township: police