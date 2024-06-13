Help protect endangered sea turtles with limited-edition stamps from USPS

Turtles are facing a population crisis having to do with human impact.

On Tuesday, the Protect Sea Turtles Forever stamps were announced at a dedication ceremony held at the Texas State Aquarium, according to the press release.

The United States Postal Service is attempting to bring awareness that six species of turtles dependent on U.S. coastal waters are listed and protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The turtles pictured on the 18 stamps are a Kemp’s Ridley, a Leatherback, a Loggerhead, a Hawksbill, Olive Ridley and a Green turtle.

“As you send letters to your friends and family using these stamps, we hope they will serve as a reminder that we can all do our part to help save these incredible ancient mariners,” USPS Texas 2 District manager David Camp said.

The post office hopes the message gets delivered. So do the turtles.

To alleviate stressors affecting the turtle populations, there must be intervention at the Federal, state, and international levels, but USPS urges the general public to do their part.

The leading causes of the endangerment are bycatch – the accidental entrapment of sea creatures, habitat loss from building infrastructures and climate change.

Climate change contributes to the heating of ocean and air temperatures, which could encourage the birth of male turtles, aiding in eventual lowered female populations.

Ways you can save the turtles

Choose humane and sustainable seafood options that minimize the harming of turtles

Reduce beachfront lighting during nesting season.

Protect nesting sites by not disturbing the area

Control boat speeds to avoid striking sea creatures.

Dr. Shannon Bettridge, chief of the Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Division of NOAA Fisheries' Office of Protected Resources, emphasized the importance of reducing human impact, and therefore, climate change.

"All sea turtle species in the U.S. are listed as endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act. These species face multiple human threats, and their recovery is further challenged by climate change impacts," he said. "The Protect Sea Turtles stamps are a long-lasting symbol to raise awareness of the species' plight and engage the public in their conservation."

Stamps are available for purchase through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826 or at Post Office locations nationwide.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Endangered Sea Turtles Highlighted on New US Stamps: How You Can Help