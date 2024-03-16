Help prevent veteran suicides by joining Challenge 22 Walk in Jacksonville Beach

The rate of suicide among U.S. military veterans is roughly 22 each day.

American Legion Post 129 in Jacksonville Beach will join the American Legion Riders in hosting our fourth annual Challenge 22 Walk on Saturday, March 23. Net proceeds benefit veteran suicide prevention programs and services in the Beaches communities.

Through Challenge 22, we raise funds to help prevent suicide among our veterans and raise awareness about it in the local area. A survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs showed that roughly 22 veterans die by suicide each day in our country.

The Beaches post has been extremely active in supporting veteran suicide prevention programs and services in Northeast Florida.

Last year Post 129 members voted to donate $90,000 to Here Tomorrow, a nonprofit suicide prevention organization, to fund a full-time veteran peer counselor position over a three-year period. With our support, Here Tomorrow hired a veteran who had faced suicide and overcame it, allowing the counselor to share the experience with fellow military personnel contemplating suicide.

Since then, Here Tomorrow has hired several veteran peer counselors and now has a partner at the Beaches where we can refer veterans who need our help.

In total, our post has 30 coalition partners and 12 strategic partners that receive funding from us that’s distributed among suicide-prevention groups, treatment providers and nonprofits that help veterans in need of mental health assistance — including the American Legion Department of Florida’s Project VetRelief.

We encourage more residents to support Challenge 22, whether they join us as an individual walker or have a group or company that can take part. Businesses and organizations can also sponsor the event or register for booth space. Current sponsors include Pediatric Eye Consultants of North Florida and Here Tomorrow.

Walkers or companies interested in joining us can visit Post 129 at //bit.ly/3PnF5GF for details.

On-site registration starts at 8 a.m. on March 23 at the Jacksonville Beach SeaWalk Pavilion with a short program followed by the walk at 9 a.m. covering 2.2 miles.

It’s a fun way to support the effort, with live entertainment and food trucks at the pavilion area. In addition, silent auctions, raffles and other activities are planned after the event at Post 129 throughout the afternoon.

With your support, Post 129 can continue helping veterans who are at risk for depression and/or suicide in our community.

Joe Maichle, commander, American Legion Post 129, Jacksonville Beach

