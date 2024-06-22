Can you help? Police searching for missing Dayton woman

Police are asking for help to find a missing Dayton woman.

Destiney Harvey, 34, was reported missing Friday and last seen Sunday around noon in the 3500 block of Delphos Avenue, according to Dayton Police.

She is listed at five feet, weighs 150 pounds with black hair, and hazel eyes.

Ms. Harvey has been diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic, suffers from other mental health impairments, and has asthma, Dayton Police said.

If anyone has information, please call Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677 (COPS) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

