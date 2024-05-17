Need help picking primary candidates? Here’s a roundup of Herald-Leader endorsements.

Here is a roundup of the Lexington Herald-Leader’s endorsements of candidates in the 2024 Kentucky primaries. To read more click the link on each name.

U.S. House of Representatives, 6th District: Randy Cravens

Cravens wants to restore reproductive freedoms, strengthen public schools, create common sense gun control and address the crucial need for affordable and accessible housing in one of Kentucky’s most populous regions.

Kentucky House of Representatives, District 93: Rep. Adrielle Camuel

In her first six months, Camuel filed bills on education, wage theft, bonds to require coal companies to pay their workers in bankruptcy, and a bill to repeal last year’s law banning transgender healthcare. She’ll continue this work, as well as opposing a constitutional amendment to divert public school dollars to private schools.

Kentucky House of Representatives, District 77: Daniel Whitley

Whitley is a newcomer to politics but his work in criminal law would be invaluable to the General Assembly which recently passed a retrograde law and order bill that will take us back decades. He is energetic and passionate about issues of education, affordable housing and other issues that directly affect his district.

Kentucky House of Representatives, District 76: Jamie Palumbo

We are endorsing Jamie Palumbo because of his deep experience with Lexington’s public schools and the intense work ethic we have seen on display during this campaign. That commitment to voters and the district’s most important issues show he is not willing to simply rest on the laurels of his mother, retiring state Rep. Ruth Ann Palumbo. His many years of service, his understanding of the 76th District, and his devotion to public education, affordable housing, LGBTQ issues would be good for the 76th District and the entire state.

Kentucky House of Representatives, District 45: Rep. Killian Timoney

Timoney’s work ranges from working on bread and butter issues — such as legislation to ease home mortgages, expanding who can give rabies vaccinations and making it easier for firefighters and police officers to return to the fold after retirement— to the big sweeping ones. That includes defending public education and protecting LGBTQ children from those who wish them harm. He’s done a good job for the 45th District and we think he should return to the seat.

Lexington Fayette Urban County Council (Two candidates will emerge from the primary to the general election. The editorial board recommends two candidates from each district.)

District 1: Tayna Fogle and Tyler Morton

Fogle speaks truth to power about the many needs of District 1, and is starting to work the complicated levers of government to make things happen there. Morton is an energetic healthcare worker who has great ideas for those constituents.

District 4: Brenda Monarrez and Emma Curtis

After a rocky start, Council member Monarrez is working to make the wheels of government work in her district. Curtis is an efficient advocate and activist who has an excellent grasp on issues in the district and the city.

District 7: Heather Hadi and Joseph Hale

Heather Hadi is an immigration attorney who wants to work on the basic needs of affordable housing and transporation in the 7th District. Hale is an IT manager who works with troubled youth and has a deep understanding of the problems of the marginalized throughout his district.